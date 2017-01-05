UPDATE: Body found in Carholm areaDominica News Online - Thursday, January 5th, 2017 at 9:52 PM
The body of a human being was found in the Carholm area earlier today.
The identity of the person has not yet been ascertained.
Photos obtained by DNO appear to show the body in a state of decomposition.
DNO was told that the scene was processed by the police.
DNO will provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
