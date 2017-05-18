The police have started investigating what they described as a “suspected unlawful homicide” which took place in Roseau on Thursday, May 18 at around 4:00 am.

Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste, identified the victim as Fabien Bellot of Gallion.

He said the police responded to information which led to the discovery of Bellot, who was injured, on the river bank in Roseau in the vicinity of Save a Lot Supermarket.

Jno Baptiste said he was discovered in a semi-conscious state with multiple wounds to the head and face.

Bellot was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined but he succumbed soon after that.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 222-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened in the matter.