UPDATE: Homicide in RoseauDominica News Online - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 9:02 AM
The police have started investigating what they described as a “suspected unlawful homicide” which took place in Roseau on Thursday, May 18 at around 4:00 am.
Police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste, identified the victim as Fabien Bellot of Gallion.
He said the police responded to information which led to the discovery of Bellot, who was injured, on the river bank in Roseau in the vicinity of Save a Lot Supermarket.
Jno Baptiste said he was discovered in a semi-conscious state with multiple wounds to the head and face.
Bellot was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was examined but he succumbed soon after that.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation should contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 266-5164, 222-5165, 266-5119 or Crime Stoppers Dominica at 1-800-8477.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened in the matter.
Welcome to Dominica next level where crime is the order of the day! Welcome to Dominica next level where a man will tske ore jail for having a spliff than for murder. It is amazing how PPP don’t see how dirty this country has become
Is there a thing called an unlawful Homicide? So is there Homicide that is lawful? Smh
Hope the police can make a formal request for the security cameras video from the supermarket, I would think that such a business must have some video surveillance. And also contact the 7-11 across the river, they may have video surveillance of this area s well. Come on CDPF, you guys can solve this!
The word “unlawful” should not precede “homicide”. It is redundant. Homicide is a crime.
First person my mind came on was Fabien. RIP MY DEAR.
well, well, well I believe that every time you guys call the PM name he gets blessed. can you please enlighten the public why if someone commit a crime is Skeritt’s fault.
How many people get killed all around the world is it their PM’s fault is it Trumps fault for US.
I am sickened to the bone let the guy rest in peace and look out for the person who killed him.
I am sure that it was not Skeritt or Linton
This is not only Jamaica but we have reach the next level of Afghanistan and Iraq—who is responsible for the moral decay in our society? Your guess is just as good as anyone’s guess. !!!
dno was told is A PARO? they must have their facts straight. and paro or not is not the main issue now. and is not becaUSE allu classify people as paro they have to be killed or ill treated.dno and other dominicans must no what to say in a situation. he wasnt a paro neither homeless. so all of you saying what you want. he chose his way but he has all his family and everybody is human. THANK YOU.
May the soul of the dead person rest in peace.
All of a sudden them man doing all kind of things and giving money all over the country just to stay in power,but the country going down slowly.
you are a idiot what money has to do with the person death
Obsession!!!
Well paro or not the person have to take a jail.
Oh Lord have mercy on us, you came to die for us even the homeless.
The crime scene should extend much further than that
This is terrible
The crime scene should extend much further
“The incident took place in front a supermarket in the capital” I just cannot understand the way information goes out in Dominica. DNO does not give the name of the person but describes him as a ‘paro” and the disturbing thing is they not even saying where the incident took place, though all can see the area taped is at the front of Save A Lot. No I am not trying to blame DNO for reporting what I guess the PRO of police reported especially in this environment of lawsuit Skerrit introduced to us, but gush, why are we so fearful? What are we so afraid of? I can understand why the name of the diseased is withheld for now because he does have family that have to be notified first; but to not want to give the name of the location but put the photo of the location up is unbelievable man. We too afraid in this country and FEAR will kill us! Skerrit you and your crookid attorneys brought that spirit of fear upon us and that’s why YOU MUST GO!
Obsessed much? Where skerrit coming in? Boy bye!
Everything is Skerrit !!!! Zor kay toufay! . You sound more like you have a spirit of torment. Enough with de man name allu possess man
If you listened to Q95 this morning you would have heard the location mentioned as “in front of Save a Lot”, later confirmed by an employee of that business on Matt Peltier’s programme. Is not only your eyes you must use in Dominica but especially your ears.
Keep my PM name out your mouth
Yes I. It have stupid people in this place eh. What are you trying to say. Learn to read and write and come again. And praise good suing introduced. Allu people like to say what allu want about people to much, so is to sue allu liars. If you don’t lie about people or fabricate stories you don’t have nothing to fear.
Dude…u need to chill. Y’all gotta put politics in everything? Get a life.
Shutup with your foolishness, what does this incident have to do with Skerrit and crooked attorneys?
Why does everything have to involve Skerrit or politics?
ur jack