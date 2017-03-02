High Court Judge, Victoria Charles-Clarke, has summoned Police Chief Daniel Carbon and or his Deputy to the court to answer why no police officers were present at the High Court on Thursday morning.

When the court got underway, with all lawyers and others present, there was a visible absence of police officers. It is protocol to have police officers at the court to provide security and the like.

The Judge was not amused saying the court was not properly constituted and it was disrespectful.

“I find it disrespectful that not one officer is present and no superior officer is present to apologize,” she stated.

She said she cannot wait for the court to proceed and she wants to send a strong message that she can cite the Police Chief and others for contempt.

She summoned Daniel Carbon and or his Deputy to report to the court today to answer to the matter.

Proceedings at the court have been suspended.