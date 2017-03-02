BREAKING NEWS: Judge summons Police Chief to High CourtDominica News Online - Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 at 10:25 AM
High Court Judge, Victoria Charles-Clarke, has summoned Police Chief Daniel Carbon and or his Deputy to the court to answer why no police officers were present at the High Court on Thursday morning.
When the court got underway, with all lawyers and others present, there was a visible absence of police officers. It is protocol to have police officers at the court to provide security and the like.
The Judge was not amused saying the court was not properly constituted and it was disrespectful.
“I find it disrespectful that not one officer is present and no superior officer is present to apologize,” she stated.
She said she cannot wait for the court to proceed and she wants to send a strong message that she can cite the Police Chief and others for contempt.
She summoned Daniel Carbon and or his Deputy to report to the court today to answer to the matter.
Proceedings at the court have been suspended.
20 Comments
Thats unacceptable, Carbon must go
Was that the Police response to the Punjab PhD proposal of 0%, 0%, 0% while all that money going to them ”Mouton Batallie”? just asking; I’m sorry guys get your act together the security of the Court and State is paramount.
Oh get off with this rubbish!
A whole lot of noise about nothing! Carbon is Skerrit’s hand-picked Chief…he too is untouchable in Dominica. This is the way Dominicans like it…even the ones claiming Skerrit must go. They say it but wait for Politicians and people overseas to make all the moves. Without Citizens (Young, Middle aged and Old) acting on their own to show their dissatisfaction with the rogue practices of this Government, Skerrit, Astaphan AND Carbon ain’t going ANYWHERE! “Is so all you like it! COWARDS!”
Police officers are too busy rounding up members of the opposition.
the police are sick following little or no rest arresting honorable men for nothing and being played with, called back from off leave et al for Carbons personal vendetta plus not resting on Carnival Tuesday so PM mante could play the fool in Roseau. wosh look roro in Rozo
Some just lack respect and this should never happen again.give him some serious warning.
It’s nice to hear a little rumbling here and there but I personally don’t take it to mean much knowing Dominica these days with actors and actresses. Maybe she might just get a promotion or a big raise for making it appear that she was not happy.
Where are all the police officers who were intimidating,harrassing and persecuting the opposition members?..Thats why a police force that takes directives from politicians only, will always be a failed institution.
It is not fair to overwork the police officers who were out there for two days working some long hours and had their vacation and days off suspended for the alleged coup or to arrest one man at a time. They are entitled to days off and the labor laws are there to support that. So adjourn the court for another day the officers are tired. Why would they ” care” when they were rejected with 0…0 salary increase. they are not motivated by the current administration.
They were too busy protecting the P.M. wife band. Protecting from what I say. From being crushed by admiring supporters? Chupes! No surprise really, that appears more important than adminstering the rule of law. Beg your pardon, P.M. thinks he is the law!!
Just cite them and done with that. If it were the ordinary man he would be cited.
Policemen could be in Amnesia stupid band with bullet proof vests and cannot show up in court.
They suffering from Amnesia; brian damage etc… after effects from carnival
Police on strike, face it…
woye look jokes.
My Lady, hats off to you! You have the cajones that many of your predecessors lacked. My dream justice for Dominica is a judiciary completely independent of the executive. Ms. Charles-Clark, you are starting to make me a believer again.
Stupes. Let her make one tiny mistake….. and Layou river wouldn’t have enough water to wash her sins away. All you too DAMN hypocrite!
Applause when things seem like it’s going all you way and
Ridicule/Criticize when it’s not in all you favor!
******THEY JUST DON’T CARE******
Judge,
Whatever excuse the chief might give, it is a very simple explanation for their absence!!
They just……………… DON”T CARE!!!
Is that another directive from “above to frustrate the proper administration of the law?
When the opposition annouynced that they wer goiu gto have a public meeting on 7 Feb. all police leave was cancelled an the SSU put into strategic positions, guns at the ready. When the P.M. is about he is accompanied by an armed police posse at all times.
Madam Judge, nobody in this wretched country is above the law. Please, be firm and do not let them disrespect you.
Tell Carbon send the task force he was sending to pick up Thomspon, Issaac, Christian and them to the court house….LOL