Kurt Pemberton gets four years for chopping girlfriend - Friday, March 17th, 2017
Edison Kurt Pemberton of Newtown has been jailed for four years and seven months after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent on his girlfriend.
He was sentenced on Friday.
On Monday 23rd November 2015, Pemberton, a bus driver, entered the work place of his then girlfriend, Bianca Blanchard on Fields Lane in Roseau, and chopped her several times on both hands and other parts of her body with a cutlass.
She sustained injuries to the both arms and to her left leg.
More info on this matter coming up.
