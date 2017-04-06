BREAKING NEWS: Man found guilty of causing death by dangerous drivingDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 4:08 PM
A nine-member jury has found Antonio Charlie Matthew, guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
The verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon in the death of 12-year-old Kayla Pierre in an accident which took place between Hampstead and Calibishie in December 2013.
According to reports, Matthew, of Bense, was driving a bus with 13 people on board when he encountered difficulties.
The bus struck an embankment, overturned and then plunged into a ravine.
Everyone on the vehicle was taken to the Marigot Hospital where they were treated.
Kayla was pronounced dead at the hospital.
