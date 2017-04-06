A nine-member jury has found Antonio Charlie Matthew, guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday afternoon in the death of 12-year-old Kayla Pierre in an accident which took place between Hampstead and Calibishie in December 2013.

According to reports, Matthew, of Bense, was driving a bus with 13 people on board when he encountered difficulties.

The bus struck an embankment, overturned and then plunged into a ravine.

Everyone on the vehicle was taken to the Marigot Hospital where they were treated.

Kayla was pronounced dead at the hospital.

More information on the court case coming up.