BREAKING NEWS: Man shot and killed in PortsmouthDominica News Online - Monday, January 1st, 2018 at 11:52 AM
A man was shot and killed in Portsmouth on Monday morning, DNO has been informed.
Details of the incident are unknown at this time.
According to sources the incident took place around the Benjamin Park area.
The man was taken to the Reginald Armour Hospital where he was reportedly pronounced dead.
This story is developing and DNO will publish further information as it becomes available.
