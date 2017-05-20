BREAKING NEWS: Man shot dead in Pointe MichelDominica News Online - Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 6:50 AM
A man has been shot and killed in Pointe Michel.
The incident took place at Melvina’s Bar.
Details are sketchy but the police have confirmed the incident.
The victim is a 28-year-old man from Pointe Michel.
DNO is following this developing story.
