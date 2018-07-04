BREAKING NEWS: Man shot in NewtownDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 at 11:34 AM
A man was shot in Newtown on Wednesday morning.
The police have confirmed the incident and are presently on the scene.
The incident took place near Rueben’s Bakery.
DNO understands that a bus was shot several times.
One man is said to have died in the incident.
This is a developing story.
