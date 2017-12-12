BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 at 6:59 PM
A man was stabbed in Roseau on Tuesday afternoon, reports reaching DNO indicate.
According to reports, the incident took place near a bar in the capital.
DNO understands the man was seriously injured in the incident but the extent of his injury is unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is also unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.
