BREAKING NEWS: MP takes in suspects of Newtown shootingDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 10:22 AM
Two suspects who were wanted in connection with a shooting in Newtown, which left one man dead, have been taken to police headquarters by Member of Parliament for Roseau South, Joshua Francis.
DNO was informed that the men were taken in on Tuesday morning by Francis in his capacity as MP.
Last Friday the police released photos of two men who they say were wanted for murder in the shooting of Telford Kerry Ursan George, 27, of Stockfarm.
George was shot and killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting which took place on July 4, 2018, at around 10:15 am in Newtown.
The police named the wanted men as 22-year-old Jason Telemaque and Leon Ettienne, 27, both of Loubiere.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
Is he going to represent them in court or bill them out.?
Let the other fake politician share building materials and food.He will face the music at the polls.Sikiri all the way.
Where the wicked rule,the people mourn.This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!
It is said that looks are deceiving but when I watch that photo of Telemaque, all I see is a person who has lost his way. The photos reveal that these guys are familiar to law enforcement (mug shots). Joshua Francis deserves much commendation. This is what leadership is about. Even the worst in your constituency trust you with their lives. I’m also elated to know that these two guys are off the street, locked away, where they can’t hurt any member of the public. Again, this is what representation is all about. In good times and in bad times, you are there for your constituents. They can count on you no matter the weather. Great work, Mr. Francis. May the good Lord bless you with good health and longevity, so you can continue to offer servant leadership to your people.
Good job Josh.Imagine what you would do in government to keep our communities safer. Job Well Done.
Joshua Francis is a true man of the people. He talks to young men at their level and is willing to offer help, even though it is under unfortunate circumstances this time.
Joshua is a true man of the people, for the people. Even rude boys respect him.
Watch their faces, sorry to say , but all they missing are horns.
I think what your really mean to say is that they are missing homes, and leadership like so many of our young people.
I have always been of the opinion that whether you subscribe to Mr Francis’ politics or not, one can’t help but to recognize that this man is a masterpiece. He is the epitome of what a parliamentary representative should be. Mr Francis by your actions you have make your community a bit safer, and importantly you may have saved the lives of these young men. You must be a fabulous and respected negotiator because the majority of young guys who are drawn to the ganster lifestyle are incredibly rebellous and stubborn. All the best.
He has done so much and is continuing to do as much as he can to help bored his heart. He even helps people out off his own pocket. Make sure everyone including the elderly people are safe. I wish there was a way to help him help more people in his constituency. 😊 Keep up the good job Joshua and keep the faith. May God continue to bless and guide you.