Two suspects who were wanted in connection with a shooting in Newtown, which left one man dead, have been taken to police headquarters by Member of Parliament for Roseau South, Joshua Francis.

DNO was informed that the men were taken in on Tuesday morning by Francis in his capacity as MP.

Last Friday the police released photos of two men who they say were wanted for murder in the shooting of Telford Kerry Ursan George, 27, of Stockfarm.

George was shot and killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting which took place on July 4, 2018, at around 10:15 am in Newtown.

The police named the wanted men as 22-year-old Jason Telemaque and Leon Ettienne, 27, both of Loubiere.

This is a developing story.