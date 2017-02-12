BREAKING NEWS: Police release Dr. Thomson FontaineDominica News Online - Sunday, February 12th, 2017 at 3:48 PM
The police have released Dr. Thomson Fontaine but he has been told that he should return to Police Headquarters on Monday at 9:00 am.
He was released pending further investigation.
After his release Fontaine was greeted by a jubilant crowd which shouted, “Free Dr. Fontaine” and “Skerrit must go.”
He was carried through the streets by those in the crowd.
He was picked moments after he left his radio show on Q95 by members of the Special Security Unit (SSU) on Sunday afternoon.
The reasons for his arrest remain unknown as this time, however, his home was seached by the police on Saturday.
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, said in a Facebook post that Fontaine was taken into custody “under instructions from the Skerrit dictatorship to imprison him for speaking the truth and standing up for the good of Dominica.”
After learning of Fontaine’s arrest, a crowd quickly gathered outside Police Headquarters.
Police in military wear kept a heavy presence in the area.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
57 Comments
As if a whole lot of you commenting did not go to school! So what you all want to tell me…Dominicans can no longer speak because they’re afraid of getting jailed? All who rejoicing continue to do so…. “daddy Skerrit” will always be there to take care of you all.
As for Carbon! He beat a tebeh
What a state of affairs!!! Skerrit can’t do wrong in the eyes of some people. Politics causes people to lose the sense of logic. Skerrit enablers will keep drinking de Kool Aid no matter how much poison in it. But at some point it will kill you.
They release him, but later will be greater.
We the Dominican people say enough is enough, we are calling for election reform and cleansing of voters list.
With the arrest of a prominent opposition figure only days after the Roseau Riot,
I’d expect the Police to have a Press Conference to explain exactly why Dr Fontaine is detained.
Otherwise speculations can easily lead to demonstrations . . and a bigger Roseau Riot.
This is for all Dominicans. Red, blue, yellow, green, I don’t care. You people really believe that if your prime minister gave a damn about Dominicans or Dominica he would still be PM? Ask yourselves that question. Overstand and get it straight people, in other countries just an accusation of wrong doing asks for your resignation, however, down here in this God forsaken your prime minister (not mine cause I wasn’t foolish enough to vote that man) can be caught in his lies over and over and over again yet still he,s still in power. Remember this people and keep it in mind ‘POWER CORRUPTS AND ABSOLUTE POWER CURRUPTS ABSOLUTELY!’ That man has been in power for way too long so he has gotten comfortable and lazy, hence why it’s easier to just hand out money than making sustainable jobs for Dominicans. That’s not even the sad part. You enducated foils that supports this man should be ashamed of yourself cause that just proves that a man is more important that your country.. Smh…
Time will tell. That carnival that coming will be a special one!
Fontaine was arrested for speaking the truth and standing up for the good of Dominica?
What good?
Linton, what is wrong with Dominica? Whatever you think is wrong with it is all in your mind.
DLP has its supporters and UWP has it supporters. Not all Dominicans agree with you and what you did. Therefore, do not deceive yourself.
If you had succeeded to oust the Prime Minister, would you not be a dictatorship? You would have held all Dominicans captive.
Linton, after Friday, I would think you would keep quiet.
You cesspit of garbage will not cut it…The peole SHALL continue to talk about Skerrits friend Monfared…The international community needs to be informed of the shut your mouth move by this evil government!!!WE SHALL CONTINUE TO TALK!
WICKED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
sacway modarah! what is wrong with dominica? mayjahstay….dont worry about my spelling
you people really know how to create bad press for this small country….it’s a shame really….like children begging for attention…..we will see the number of stay over visitors decrease because of unstability and bullshitery
Blame Skerrit!
I do not understand. If the police arrest someone, how do you blame Skerrit? If people gather outside the headquarters how will that help Dr. Thompson Fountain? They cannot arrest him without a cause, and whatever their reason, the public must be informed in time. That’s why he has lawyers to defend him. I support people standing for their right, but we must not encourage people to stand foolishly as has been happening lately. Mr. Linton and his party started this by disrespecting the laws of the lands and also inciting violence. Stop foolishly blaming Skerrit for everything when others are doing unjust and illegal things and nothing is being said.
get your head out the sand like an oustrich
What criminal act did Dr. Fountain commit.
What kind of Cuban dictatorship regimen is this? So we as Dominicans are no longer free to speak without the police and government harassment? Yes Skerrit, we are afraid of you. We are scared but most of all we are angry.
His time is coming to an end
Most of the police are unwilling participants in all that but Carbon and Skerrit have them doing all the dirty work soon all will backfire
It just takes a few brave police officers to come together and refuse to obey Carbon’s orders.
But too much fear of victimization in this country. That’s why we even afraid to assert our civil rights.
You are a D/can radical. a UWP supporter. People are judged by their words and actions.
You are speaking for the police officers. This is a problem with some people as you, speaking for others. Your words may not be true and not for all police officers.
What is their duty, if not to serve and protect? If they did not want “to serve and protect” then they should not join the D/ca Police Force. They took an oath to serve. Then they are traitors to their country if they do not want to assume their responsibility.
You would say they only joined the Police Force for the pay cheque? This is not fair to them nor the citizens of Dominica. If they are not happy serving their country they should resign and allow new police officers of integrity the opportunity to be police officers.
You should know very well that, as with all those who hold jobs, the police officers must obey their superiors. So what garbage have you stated about dirty work?
Mr Skerrit, take it from me, that was a wrong move and has just convinced me that your government is falling. Correct that error by intervening and ensure that Dr Fontaine is freed in short order and that he receives not a jot or tittle to his person or else this act of folly will hasten your demise. The Caribbean Governments and the international community are looking on. You will be surprised to see how quickly you loose support and be treated as a pariah unless you move now to correct this folly.
Well said! Let’s not forget his ‘good friends’ as he put it..Fidel Castro N colonel Gaddafi..I shall watch in the meantime.
Rat Trap
Dominicans have every reason to be proud of the police. Their arrest of Thompson Fountain is testimony that, in Dominica,
no one is above the law. If Lennox Linton and the rest of the UWP are convinced that Prime Minister Skerrit is Judas, then they should do like Pilate did. Wash their hands but learn to respect the Democratic right of the Dominican people to elect freely the government of their choice.
Sometimes even duly elected governments can be kicked out of office. That is what democracy is all about.
If the people no longer hold any confidence in their leadership, they don’t have to wait until the next general elections. They can demand the government step down and snap elections can be called.
This is in our Constitution. We have the right to choose who we want to govern our affairs.
But, my island have a lot of action lately man?!
It was quiet. Some people have stirred up trouble.
This is to keep you awake and alert.
Pray for Dominica and other nationals.
DNO must now tell me why did they remove my post last week, when I posted that their was a rumor that Linton, Fontaine, Joshua and Edison was going to be arrested. Maybe, I should have posted that they were going to be held in custody.
They even blocking off road too? These scenes are not normal in D/ca
Tell that to the troublemakers in Dominica. They caused it.
What is really going on in my country? Are we getting like the other countries who dictate what, when, where to its citizens?
Why arrest him? Was that necessary?
Skerrit acting like a little child again LOL TIME IS UP FOR YOU SIR!!!
Let his ,…….rot in jail.
why, what did he do.
are they [govt.] playing with fire ? time sooner or later will tell.
God.. If another damn riot starts up over this bull again, I’m done with Dominica. Its not about the welfare of Dominica anymore, its more about power hungry idiots in govermnet that don’t really care about us but just strive to be in charge.
Things will deteriorate very quickly!! I just don’t see how there can be Carnival in this environment.
Once you start taking in opposition politicians into police custody, then we are officially in a police state.
carnival should be held in the stadium…no street jump up to much uncertainty
No man is above the law.
The 32 boys said stuff.
Forensics know what they know.
Things coming out.
Tue 7 wasnt a simple evil.
Innocent people shouldnt panic.
If your child do wrong against the law
and the cops arrested him
you think dem blues would worry
Look at how they turn their backs
on Sikiwee on tuesday.
The people shall rise, wake up Dominica only the people on top are getting the passport money, and the poor get the crumbs, galvanize, cement, and bricks, when are you guys gonna wake up and demand justice for all, , so if you speak you will be arrested? seriously?.
I have watched Dominicans accept money from a man who has played his way into the lives of Dominicans, and now has come home to ruse. This government has made Dominica become the laughing stock of the Caribbean. Dominica is last in pretty much everything and yet first in bragging about how well we are doing. I recalled a man who offered assistance to another Caribbean country who actually did better than Dominica. I ask myself why would I be last in my class, but would brag about having rich parents who can buy them anything. Now, am asking myself who have we become as Dominicans.
Be courageous Thomson, you are not the first nor the last to be taken into custody, it is common sense that The taller the tree the harder it’s fall will be and the best is yet to come.
What kind of Cuban dictatorship is that? So now people have no freedom to voice their thoughts? Skerrit thinks he is a king? Talk about power going to somebody head.
Lennox for the god of which Dominica? The one you all try to burn dwn on Tuesday? W can u love dominica and u want to burn it down? How can I love Dominica and u distrying name through ur hate for PM? Man I better shot up. U won’t fool anyone but ur click. We know u and ur kind dat is y we reject u and will love to do so again. To much cases against a leader of a opposition. Never heard of this before in the word dat a pm in waiting in so much drama and twaka. U already pay thousand in court and u have more to come from the prevy council. An bubbles case Coming mini steers own coming skirrit own coming and now riot case coming. Dat is who some minority want to replace or Dr. Not here nah. PARLA LENNOX. Never. Blows on all u like old clothes. Dominicans don’t want u. U a danger to Dominicas politics u and Thompson. He obstructed dr police on its duty Cus riots ect…
Please go back to school so that you can be taught to spell. My gosh! You must be one of those that depend on skerrit handouts to survive. We the UWP supporters want to and love to work legally for our daily bread. Stop singing for your breakfast, snack, lunch, school books, school fee, transportation and the works. Go work legally for your living! Stop sell passport! Stop depend on passport money!
The arrest of Mr., Fontaine is no surprise to me when I think of recent information that’s hitting the American airways this weekend. I just want opposition to understand what’s going on and understand that the corrupt regime will do everything to get DA in a state of unrest so America will not react. Think of thiis a statement made by Kenneth Rijock late Saturday evening:
“Will (Dominica) its failure to extradite Roosevelt Skerrit to New York, for conspiring to evade international and American sanctions on Iran, and money laundering, have the same effect ?”
Based on the above quote, I get the opinion that Mr. Rijock is implying that he knows a request has been made to Dominica. Just wondering ok.
Read entiter article here: http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/02/is-alireza-monfared-dominicas-allen.html
We are going to call on the US State Dept to Place a Travel Advisory on the Commonwealth of Dominica..
This foolishness in Dominica needs to stopped…
We are not going to let Dominica become a Dictator Flourish!!
Time for Dcans to to show Skerrit that this country belongs to us and our fundamental rights as guaranteed by the constitution that HE does not respect. Enough is enough and we cannot allow this dictatorship under Tony and Skerrit to continue in this blessed land.
Assertive and ready to save Ma Dominique!!
It’s about time. They need to pick up the rest of the gang to. How many laws are these guys going to break before they are made to pay. It is unfair to the rest of the law abiding citizens that we have to follow the laws of this country and Lennox and his gang of lazy failures thing there is no law for them. The sad part is how Lennox and his king pings always twist the story and make it sound like he is arrested for talking the truth. And sad also that it have people stupid enough and illiterate enough to believe them.
My w Cents you’re so concerned about the laws Lennox and his Gang broke. Tell me, how many did Skerrit break??? I’m going to guess you will say none!! So who is stupid to believe Skerrit and those like you????
well explain to those of us that are loyal to dominica nad not to a political party why he was arrested for ?The floor is yours ……… i shall wait!
Yawn
Tjebe fort my brother, tjebe fort. The SS unit come for you? Are you a dangerous, armed terrorist? What an unfortunate name, just like Hitler in the second world war. Skerrit will reap a whirlwind.
I have to see the very same SSU escorting Skerrit to the airport for pickup on the request of America. His time is up and he realizes his limp effort at transferring blame on the protesters for last week’s incident backfired…..BIG-League ala D.J Trump. Carbon will soon be out of office for official suppression and violating the fundamental rights of Dominicans. Remember Fred Newton, and Malcolm Reid? PJ gave illegal orders and they complied. PJ went to jail, Malcolm Reid went to jail and Fred Newton was hung at the Stocky prison.
Mr. Carbon let history be a lesson to you and say NO to Skerrit’s madness before its too late.
Always assertive and ready to fight for love of country!
A Unit formed in the very early 80’s after the disbandment of the Dominica Defence Force.
sad