Police take Claudius Sanford into custodyDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 12:26 PM
Police have taken former Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Claudius Sanford into custody, DNO has been reliably informed.
Information received indicates that he was taken into custody around 5:30 am on Wednesday from his home in Canefield.
DNO was informed that he was taken to Police Headquarters in Roseau.
The exact reason for the action by the police is unknown at this time.
On Sunday, the police took another member of the UWP, Dr. Thomson Fontaine into custody for questioning in relation to disturbances in Roseau on February 7.
He was eventually released without being charged.
DNO is following this latest development and will publish further information as it becomes available.
The level of crazy in Dominica is at an all time high. How many more will they arrest? When was the last time they arrested a murderer or rapist and that individual was convicted, because the arresting officers conducted a proper investigation while ultimately led to a conviction.
It is not funny anymore. I look at Dominica as one big circus.
Sanford there we go again. It is an attempt to give you a record to prevent you from seeking the job o Parlimentary rep.
Be strong the writing is on the wall Thule red shirts are now behaving like cornere rats,
The DLP has gone too far, . All of a sudden there are projects funded by CBI !!!! it may be a great program but you have not responded to the people thus the reason for a protest. I may not support Lennox as a leader but he did bring attention to what has been going on with our current Govenment . The caribbean has seen what is going on, do you think by imprisoning or by taking men of this country who choose to stand up for their rights into custody,that it will make us as civilians ignore what injustice is being done ?I have not said a word just waiting for this to roll over and move on but again and again you have proven what your intentions are. There are those who are silent but that does not mean we dont know what we stand for, this nonsense must stop.Arresting the former deputy leader for what !!!?????
When the police and Skerrit get tired of arresting the members of the UWP, and there are no more opposition members to be arrest, Skerrit will start ordering the arrest of the members of his party, after e arrest them all on trumped frivolous charges, and can’t get them in jail.
The only thing that will be left for Skerrit to do is call Carbon to arrest hem!
His charge will be crimes against the and people of the state!
This is beyond desperation. Why take Sanford away from your children and you are going to release him later without any charges. I hope the police department does not have any police officer whose child is preparing for any exam soon, at the State College. You take a lecturer whose is responsible for your child’s education put him in custody for no reasons and don’t expect your actions to have a psychological effect on the student , at least for the day. This must interrupt the school day.
It’s not a joke… They intimidating and humiliating them man one by one that is some strategic planning going on behind the seen regardless if it will make a difference in the long run but they making it very clear who is in charge …and WHO IS BOSS!
Our law officers, why are you all doing that to our country? What crime did a quiet and very docile Standford commit? Was it Standford, Dr Fontaine, Dr Christian, Lennox Linton, or Joshua Francis that sold a diplomatic Passport or CBi to the known wanted fugitive of Iran, Mr. Alireza Monfared? Did they house him while he was on the run? Did any of them receive any gifts from him? Is the vehicle he drove while in Dominica parked in the yard of any of them? Did you see any of them in photo with him? On the other hand, I am quite you know who sold the Passport, who was driving him around, who he gave gifts to, who was hiding him in Dominica and many more. For goodness sake why are you not arresting them s9 they could answer some very important questions Dominicans and the rest of the world need answers for? Why make very good gentlemen look bad while you protect very evil men? My daily prayer for you who uphold evil in the land is that the evil you promote and protect, would return upon e
Mr,Daniel Carbon and your cliques who are harassing the people in opposition please take my advice do not turn your guns on the peope skerrit is a selfish and arrogant person. When he will seek assylum you all will have to face the nation , also remember when he will be running how many of you will be able running with him? Think about it does it really worth it?
Please do not place the blame for these arrests on the shoulders of the police who execute the arrests. These are police officers who have sworn to do their duty, and as such are bound to carry out the orders of their superiors, unless they know for a fact that they are being given and illegal order.
When nothing else seems to work , people control others by putting in the fear factor. Physcology has proven the fact, that if you make others fear you, then you will eventually control them. That’s why slavery lasted so long.
Nothing is done in the dark anymore the camera will pick them out one by one. There are a lot more to come if some of you haters haven’t been caught be very afraid- -Very Afraid
Reading through these comments, one thing that I see is common sense have no place in discussions in Dominica, instead we see and discuss through party lenses. First of all the heading of this story is misleading the public. I think that Sanford was brought in for questioning rather than taken into custody would have been a more unbiased headline. When we see that supporters of one party, it will invoke rage, while the other is rejoicing.
Agree to disagree, but the police have every right to bring anyone “allegedly” involved in the riot. if you are a person of interest, based on what you say, or what was said about you, don’t you think that it needs to be clarified. All we thinking is that he is being harassed, the government goign after people that oppose them.
Do we realize what happened in our country. Don’t we think that questions should be asked and answered about that.
Skerro, you rock!!! Keep the witch hunt going on. Next election you will know who has the power!!!
Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time. Rev.12:12…
Read the the entire book of Revelation to get a picture of what’s happening. It speaks of the “red dragon”. Here is the picture:
Red represents the evil labor party of Skerrit. Dragon represents the people and countries he affiliates himself. In recent times you must have seen the symbol of the dragon. In short it is on the west bridge near the Roseau market.
Verse 12 tells us the reason why the dragon is persecuting us and trying to jail us is because, He (Skerrit) knows his time is near. He will soon be gone, soon out of power
We have to push back at Skerrit as he is practicing his dictatorial reign on the country. He send his family away because he knows eventually he has to make a run for the hills.
I strongly condemn the mass arrest of opposition members. This usually happens in Africa and central America. Now we see it happening before our very eyes.
Let us all come out to support Sanford and everyone else, because if we allow Skerro to intimidate us , we will have ourselves to blame.
So is only one set that getting arrested for inciting violence? Like when Labour people on their platform they doesnt be talking the SAME mess. Inciting violence is wrong, fine, but you cannot be arresting one set.
Call it coincidence or conspiracy theory, that some of the young men arrested during the recent Roseau riot may have attended the Dominica State College where Mr. Sanford teaches. During police interrogations, under duress, someone might have mentioned his name so now he is being questioned.
Unless all witnesses to the Saint Jean involvement in the alleged kidnapping in La Plaine are brought in for questioning, the reputation of the police continues to be tarnished.
The truth WILL be told.
I hope when the DLP is out of office, whenever that may be, and so-call ills are happening in the country; that you and other labourites, will not dare protest….because it seems too many labourites that people should not protest against their party wrongs.
If the intelligence had told the PM, that it was the UWP that cause the disturbance, why aren’t they arrested?
Why are they just called in for questioning and released? I mean not one of the thrity-something young men arrested said that it was Lennox, Thompson, Standford, et al that paid them to do the damage to the city? Come on folks,…these arrest goes beyond party colours, it is harassment of the political opposition
It is not an arrest if you are not charged with anything. They brought him in for questioning. I think DNO is misleading the public with the headline.
ADMIN: Did we say he was arrested?
It seems that some of us do not take attempted overthrow of a democratically elected government serious as the police does. If it happened in another country all involved would be in prison right now.
John D we understand the concept of an attempted overthrown; what we do not understand is why the gov’t, despite it telling us that it was reliable informed of a coup attempt through its intelligence, is now going on a wild goose chase to prove it.
If it couldn’t have gotten the evidence it needed from Dr. Thompson, you think it will get it from anyone of the other members of the opposition?
My Brother don’t be misled by Skerrit and his foolishness about attempted coup. If you follow international events you will see how people stage coup d’etats.
It is a big joke to accuse the opposition of staging an attempted coup with an empty truck!!
That would depend on the country where the protest was held. In most democratic countries, when there is such a protest and damage is done by individuals, those individuals are held responsible. The police do not go around arresting or bringing in the leaders or organizers of the protest movement. That is the mark of a true democracy.
John D,
Will U please tell the world when was the attempted overthrow?
It would appear that some of us don’t take the attempted murder on the lives of 2 elderly citizens on Christmas morning 2010 at St. Aromant seriously neither does the Police,
If it happened in another Country the entire cabinet would have to answer questions, Instead the man who was paid to do that job by the names which he mention was paid to remain silence, and the culprit whose name was mention was given complete protection by a barrage of so call Law men. St. Vincent has open their International Airport, D/ca remain like calabash and or Borry
Is Dominica under dictatorship control. Freedom of speech should reign in a democratic country. I listened to Astaphan recently, he sounds like a burro
Ha !!! ….I wonder for what…..patiently awaiting…
Loot it! Look it! Yes, pretty soon we will have the reasons for the march. Those arrested talked. Mr. LIN SAYING, you all get the certifications, you all get yourselves out of this mess, I am going home to a bowl of soup.Mr.Carbon the magnificent one, more to follow let them loose some sleep, save the best for last. Laws are made by the superiors which the inferiors are bound to obey.
All the chaos and disturbances going in Dominica now are caused by the UNITED WORKERS PARTY! This PARTY is TROUBLE!
You need to stop your buffoonery..Is it UWP who sold and or give our passport to NGLapseng,MONFARED,and the other crooks and criminals?Is it UWP that had Monfared dodging the Iranian authorities atMorne Daniel?
Looking forward to and waiting for when you grow up from a kid and become a man. You’ll be able to see a bit clearer and beyond the end of your own nose.
Many Dominicans are asking why is it Mr. Linton has not been arrested. I wish to predict, Mr. Linton will be arrested either carnival Monday or Tuesday. Dominicans love their carnival, therefore, their interest will be on those two days, the reactions we saw when Dr. Sam and Dr. Fontaine might be of a lesser mature.
His time will come soon; one at a time. All dogs have there Saturday.
And when they are finished with the opposition, your children will be next
I agree…..he needs to be arrested. All the others taking the fall so far …
Is the police fore going to apply the same standards to the DLP when they make incendiary statements? Are they reviewing past speeches of DLP ministers to determine whether they should be brought in for questioning?
Mammy should be arrested for inciting trouble and whoever it was who called for red to be worn to antagonise.
What is going on with Skerrit tageting these guys,Dominica is doomed.
Skerritt targeting them??? Are you serious?? You UWP people conveniently remember what you all want to and forget the rest eh? Who sent them in Roseau? Who Made them talk about DDAY and another 1979? Who destroyed the 8 or 9 businesses in Roseau eh???? You people make me sick. You will never lead Dominica with that behavior
hmm one by one man..hmm that little country have lai lai eh,dominicans behave allu little self…
Dat police force has lost my respect.
De good police they say Dat in De force have no effect.
They still following illegal orders.
Every one has family in de police force.
De worse thing is to treat honest law abiding citizens like ebemies for politics.
Skerrit shouldn’t expect more love out of this.
De police shouldn’t expect more love either.
Let me see who Daniel carbon will send to pick up people outside the consulate in new York city.
The question I have is this. Do the police plan to arrest every potential leader with opposing views to those views held by the ruling party? If this man is questioned and released withouth charges then what is this, if not a very strong intimidation effort. As usual, I will wait and see the outcome before further comment.
Why would someone not like this comment? it is a basic question that any citizen labour or freedom or workers should ask. if you cannot question your government then you are just another sheep with no intelligence. another slave waiting for a whip to lash his back. As a free citizen, you have a right to oppose and question your government within the confines of the law of the land.
Dominica is a police state with the PM as the chief, my people look carefully at what is going on in the Island, PM and Police want to wipe out the Opposition , but it can only happen if you as a people allow that to happen. There are so much hate and division among our people we have lost the love we shared for each other, and why, why are we destroying ourselves and Island for one individual .
Now is Claudas Sanford what has he done he is an educator and that’s why all the students should boycott classes and go down and stand in solitary with him and the UWP supporters .The Police are picking up these persons when no one is around or at their home when they lease expect it.
PM and the Police free DOMINICA
First it was Sam, the it was Thompson now it is Sanford. Who is next? My people of Dominica , we have to put a stop to this madness now!! Let us all come together to make sure that this is the last arrest by Skerrit and his hence men in the police force.
Even if they free up Sanford , we should not go back to our homes until Skerrit leaves office. I demand full response by all Dominicans both here and overseas to help us in Dominica to get these out of office now .
Here goes..another sign of the dictatorship in action..Waste of time and money..still the police don’t find it fit to question not one person in the DLP camp over the allegations of corruption coming to the fore..
All Dominicans should be ashamed of this behavior from the police on orders of the ruling party..NOT GOOD!!
Mr Blackmore what’s going through that brain of yours? why do you want to punish people who do not stand your s***? You bread and your family is well buttered so i guess you don’t give a s*** about others. . But God is Good all the time .
And the saga continues. PM why can’t you just accept that you are a failure? You were shamed when you called on your supporters to counter a meeting and only a few people show up and the meeting was very successful. PM you are no more than a sad sad person, wanting to be loved and cannot accept when you are not.
Now Labourites, be careful, you all will soon be next to be arrested after they can’t pin anything on the opposition. You will be blamed for not standing up for your PM when he demanded. Mark my Words.
Sad day in Dominica
My PM is a GOOOOOOOODDDDDD failure. Yes I.
No T h a d J. Dominica has always had sad days. It’s just more apparent now, as we have two power hungry sides fighting for office. 6 of one, 1/2 a dozen of the other.
We stand with you Stanford. Skerroit and Carbon will not prevail in their attempts to silence us. These are desperate leadership we have in Dominica.
Skerritt must go!
Boy, boy , boy police in D/ca stupid. They just arresting everybody because their king skerritt and his gang ask them to. If they ask them to arrest their mother because she talking against skerritt it looks like they will do it too. All the unsolved murders and disappearance of people that needs to be solved, that is what they should be doing. Instead they there doing all skerritt and his gang dirty work for them. Good luck to all of you.
People of Dominica, if you tolerate this, then your children will be next
Dats jus pure . 5:30 allu on somebody door step doin what? Skeritt 99 days for u n 1 day to take yuh dwn
What is really happening in Dominica?
Skerrit stop trying to kill carnival. Answer the questions of selling Dominica diplomatic passports to criminals. Answer the questions about where did you get the millions of dollars you used for the past three elections if SKERRIT YOU MUST GO
Kill the damn carnival man. It have more important issues going on in the country than fete and rum. the PM wife have her own carnival band that nobody was joining. i suspect CBI will pay for the sudden influx of registrations soon.
I mean fed-up with that kind of politics in this country.
I mean fed-up that kind of politics in this country. We need to get this country developed, and not bickering
with each other.
When will it stop Skerrit? Trust me u have lost my entire household support.
He never had it anyway. Who you think you fooling?
What is wrong with those people, just putting people in police custody. Dominica, was not “willed” to anyone, it is God’s country, I do not understand what is wrong with those * people, when God comes for this little island, I want to see what they would do.
Fed-up with that king politics in this country.
That’s the way to go take them in for questioning knowing dem power hungry UWP gang capable of doing anything
ok. and then what? if you ask me stupid questions , what kind of answers do you think you will get? if i have nothing to do with violence after my protest what charges will be placed on me? none. you already have your culprits who you rounded up that night. charge them and lets move on.
Boy what is wrong with those police in D/ca? If they ask all you to arrest all you mother because she not supporting the king skerritt all you will do it? Sort. All the murders and missing people cases that are unsolved in the country why all you don’t go and do some work on that instead.
This level of political persecution must be made know throughout the Caribbean,the CommonweIth and the world.In the meantime the patriots must continue to condemn vehemently,those who have transformed Dominica into a PASSPORT PRODUCTION FACTORY,selling our passport to all sorts of crooks and criminsls.,…THE PATRIOTS WILL NOT BE MUZZLED!
Dr Skerritt, please advise your minister Raymond Blackburn that attempts at intimidation of the opposition with police arrest is clearly not acceptable practice in our democratic society. This behaviour can not be condoned and must be seen for what it is. I encourage you to desist from this behaviour or your demise as the government of Dominica may be swifter than you can imagine.
The police and the skeritt administration are dumb , plain and simple. That is why the police will not get the support of the public and the government is failing. They think that they have power but with power comes responsibility and these idiots are not being responsible with their actions.
Hmm . I think Skerrit you looking for something i hope when you get it you will not run and hide. I think you are over doing it now. You trying your best to give these guys criminal records so they won’t be a threat to you come election day . But think again Dominicans are fed up so they will show you. I am am starting to feel like i need to build an underground bunker. Can you imagine that after living my entire life in my country without any fear of a government ? now it seems that we are heading there . A government is supposed to make their citizens feel safe and happy but you are doing the totally opposite. Sick Man you are .. Look for it hope you can take it. You are made of flesh and blood remember that . God is not sleeping never.
What did he do
These spurious arrests show such a measure of desperation on the part of the DLP it is becoming just a little farcical in fact I liken to to a Tom Mix farce, They are in a hole one which by such actions clearly demonstrate what can only be seen as blind panic,
From what I have read and heard about Mr Sanford in no way can he be described as a threat to anyone
This country is a joke
And the witch hunt continues…..
Here we go again, the Devil () is busy, still making a mockery of Dominica police and trying to take out the spot light on himself, my message to Mr.PM 99 days for your police one day for the lord…
They will have to take everyone who was at the demonstration into custody
One more nail for Skerrit’s COFFIN!
Wtf a joke now man