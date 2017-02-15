Police have taken former Deputy Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Claudius Sanford into custody, DNO has been reliably informed.

Information received indicates that he was taken into custody around 5:30 am on Wednesday from his home in Canefield.

DNO was informed that he was taken to Police Headquarters in Roseau.

The exact reason for the action by the police is unknown at this time.

On Sunday, the police took another member of the UWP, Dr. Thomson Fontaine into custody for questioning in relation to disturbances in Roseau on February 7.

He was eventually released without being charged.

DNO is following this latest development and will publish further information as it becomes available.