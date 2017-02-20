BREAKING NEWS: Police take Roseau Central MP into custodyDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 7:39 AM
The police have taken Member of Parliament, Joseph Isaac into custody.
At around 5:30 am on Monday the police, in military clothing, descended on Isaac’s home and searched it.
He was then taken into custody.
The matter has to do with violence which took place in Roseau following a public meeting held by opposition parties calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, on February 7.
The police have said they have an obligation to investigate the matter and they will be taking people into custody for questioning.
Isaac is the fourth opposition politician to be taken into custody since the violence in Roseau.
United Workers Party (UWP) senator, Thomson Fontaine, was taken into custody and released without charge. Former Deputy Leader of the UWP Claudius Sanford was also taken into custody and charged with ‘suspicion of obstruction.’
Dominica Freedom Party General Secretary, Johnson Boston, was taken in by the police and was released a few hours later without charge.
DNO is following this latest development and will provide more information as it becomes available.
48 Comments
Jail Alluh Dem
Joke ting going on in DA. UWP allu really don’t know how to deal wid wha a gwarn.. UWP supporters more lookin at where de next salary coming from than worrying about de(mokery)cy. look a ting. Arrest dem til UWP supporters wake up, they still sleeping on themself still.
How in the blazes can someone be charged with ‘suspicion of obstruction.’ This makes absolutely NO SENSE. You can arrest someone on suspicion because you SUSPECT they have committed a crime, but you must get evidence during the investigation for them to be charged with an offense. There is absolutely no offense called suspicion!
It is said that desperate times calls for desperate measures, so the Skeritt administration feels that harassing the opposition will give him additional support.
It is obvious that this regime is seeing the writing on the wall. What is surprising to me is the lack of evidence the police force have on these leaders. Additionally the are behaving as though the people they should and must protect is the enemy.
Offices do something constructive .
I was in Guadeloupe in the 80’s and 90’s when a few Dominicans commit some crime in Guada and how all of us Dominicans in Guada felt when our fellow nationals committed their crime. I remembered the embarrassment we all faced because it was one of us that did it. In fact I remembered a mini war began between Dominicans and Guadeloupeans, and how many of us lived in fair, shame, and panic.
I was in Antigua in 2015, when two Dominicans were killed in execution style and another female Dominican was also murdered while pumping gas. I remembered the concerns we all had because they were Dominicans.
I was not in Dominica when another Dominican named Aliereza Monfared, was wanted by Iranian police and was later picked up in Dominican Republic. When that news broke I was in Barbados transit, and when I heard he was a Dominican and was hiding in Dominica , I was so damn embarrassed, seeing that he was a Dominican with my passport. Was Isaac hiding him?
But what’s wrong with Skerrit?
The man really taking this thing for a joke. These policemen looking stupid de man. Dominica is the laughing stock of the Caribbean and the world. I really can’t understand, but old people say who cannot hear will feel, and when you play with dogs you will get fleas. Don’t worry Skerrit your days are coming to an end.
As the world takes a look at Dominica with a view of knowing what Dominica looks like under Skerrit, as they search the web and open our album, here are a few interesting photos they will see:
http://anticorruptiondigest.com/anti-corruption-news/2015/12/20/nigerias-ex-petroleum-minister-alison-madueke-plots-to-flee-uk-to-dominican-republic/#axzz4Z62me74l
http://anticorruptiondigest.com/anti-corruption-news/2017/01/23/iran-arrests-corruption-fugitive-alireza-monfared-after-international-manhunt/#axzz4Z62me74l
http://thedominican.net/2017/01/oil-tankers-carrying-dominica-flag.html
http://thedominican.net/2015/10/seng-skerrit-in-dominica.html
http://curacaochronicle.com/category/judicial/page/2/
Everyone should be happy that the police is taking their time to investigate and not rushing this thing. A thorough investigation takes time and give everyone ample time to defend themselves. We just need to be patient and trust that everything is done correctly and by law. Yes, Linton is behaving like a scared puppy but he should not worry since he says he did not brake any law. I suggest that we begin raising more funds for his defense on Q because we need our leader to keep doing what he is doing and we will pay. Just tell us how much and we will come up with it.
I really have nothing much to say today . I feel like this is taking it’s toll on my brain so i will go take a nap for the next few days .The most I will say is Isaac hold strong and Mr Linton they will come for you last . So Please when they do give them all their space to ransack your house and go with them peacefully . Do not give them to opportunity to charge you with anything. Peace to all .Skerrit God has your expired date for you. .
Violence and damaging of priority is not acceptable, spreading of propaganda which is hurting the COUNTRY and causing the people to hate one order while claiming of love for country is not acceptable.
This is a democratic country their are laws in place when there is a disagreement, the OECS is there use its law’s in the right way to address your concerns. Protesting in the right lawful way is your right.
NUFF SAID
DOminica what happen to skirret
The Chinese Consultant Fan Chew Dom Nick was hired by the government of Dominica to review the small Caribbean island’s Diplomatic passport for sale issues. It is suspected that the island has more diplomats the whole is South East Asia. According to Beff News
Next week goes whose turn it is? they saving the best one for last. Carnival Monday, Jouvert Morning. I wondering if Dominicans would even care? like this comment it if you would care enough to leave carnival for Lennox or dislike it if you wouldnt care. Lets get the survey going people.
More and more, it’s beginning to look like this overthrow attempt was really “orchestrated”. Tis now the season for home searching and arrests. The big question is “who’s next?” Are they saving the best for last?
Massacre: In as much as you know so much come and talk to us or we take you in for questioning. If something belongs to you and you love it you don’t destroy it.The police is acting on information received. The costs of damages must be met. Again I say if you are law abiding you have nothing to fear. He who is low fears no fall but he who is high fears the fall. Be calm and pay your bills on time.PM forever
No one is above the law it doesn’t matter if you believe Skerit is a dictator or corrupt we have to obey the law, This is an going investigation regarding the violence accured February 7th it was a bad image for our beautiful country Dominica,We can express our concern without any violence,
On going investigation
But, why DNO have to take a picture of the man’s old shoes for? and a stack of envelopes in the article? what is the significance?
Rosy and maduro will soon be looking for new work
Hey! Let’s just relax for a while, eh. We are now looking at an individual who acts drunk, deparate, outta control, drowning in deep and trying he best to hold on to a straw. After all the arrests of the oposition members are done, then will come the real arrests of dem “BIG FISH.” Is fall dey falling in their stupidity. What is the purpose for these arrests? Isn’t there a law against false arrests? Does the government have enough money to pay these men who have been arrested without cause? This is a real laughing matter. But Dominica’s victory is at the threshold.
This arrest of Joseph is wrong.
Dominicans let us forget about carnival . These issues are more important than any cultural event.
Dominicans rise up and put a stop to this Governments illegal acts.
I wonder if Skerrit, Carbon & Blackmoore taking their “One a Day pills?” Clearly one can see they are on a ‘one a day’ mission, as they continue to harass, intimidate, victimize the opposition one after the other by arresting a man a day. Is this Skerrit’s tactic is to turn the passport scandal out of the airways and national conversation so the conversation will be about the arrests? Though he appears to be succeeding at the moment, the fact still remains that a wanted criminal was hiding in Dominica for 6 long moths. It is a fact that this wanted criminal had a Dominica passport. It is a fact that this wanted criminal was authorized to use the name of Dominica in his ‘my dominica trade house’ and, pm Skerrit told the nation that he was just helping the nation. It is a fact that the wanted criminal was in Dominica several times in the company of government ministers and friends of the dlp. It is a fact that the criminals car is still parked in the yard of a west Indies Cricket…
I understand that the police have their work to do and bring in persons for questioning. However these searches ares somewhat inefficient. What makes the police think that they will find any contraband after two weeks. Furthermore by now any contraband would have already been destroyed, tapes, text msgs, letters plans..all would have already been destroyed or stored in an unknown location. So I get the bringing in for questioning..that is standard procedure. But the searches are questionable.
Cowards Dominicans it is time you all come together to put a stop to this madness that is going on in your land. You all know that things are not right with all these political persecutions and harassment.
You all are waiting on someone else to come and save you,, but God help those who help themselves.
This arrests are a diversion . The information is out there in all news outlets but still Dominicans are hiding behind what Skerro and some ministers have done for them personally. How about the lack of Development in the country as a whole? This is what Dominicans have to be worried about .
Da still looks like it was in the 1980s , so tell me what the passport money has done for Da?
The arrest of Joseph Isaac is clearly wrong. I wish I could have done more to enlighten the quiet majority in Da..
Well the suspense must be killing Mr. Linton right now. Whole weekend he was begging to be arrested so that he could be seen as some freedom fighter and to distract from their disastrous Guyana trip and the Police still haven’t played ball. That’s got to hurt!
At the rate things are going, a permanent protest camp needs to be set up outside the police headquarters. I see also pictures of Isaac’s personal effects.
**WARNING** For those of you who are fearful or think that you will be targeted next:
1. Install multiple cameras in your house. They are not as expensive,Old phone cameras could do the trick.
2. Make sure you are aware of the police arrival. Take ‘before’ pictures of all your belongings.
3. Always have a more than usual amount of friends and family around you.
4. When the police arrive make sure you and your family (friends) are with them always. Everyone should be armed with cameras – phones, actual cameras, whatever.
5. Most of all, be respectful to the police. Don’t give them an excuse to cite obstruction or resistance. Remember, they don’t actually have a case. They have nothing to go on yet. Only YOU are the provider of evidence. Don’t give into fear!
Remember what the police are looking for is evidence to pick up Lennox Linton ( Opposition Leader) on Skerrit say so, but the police will be the one who will be blamed for their action, Skerrit will always distant himself so they should ask themselves the questions what I’m doing to my own people is wrong, and are they prepared to kill the citizens for one man Skerrit just to stay in power.
As a citizen of Dominica I call on the Police men and women don’t allow yourselves to be used to destroy your ISLAND and it’s people because they are standing up for there Democracy , for all and that includes yourselves in the mix so respect their heartaches .
How do you as a police man would feel reading that the police force have massacred the Dominican people fighting for their Democracy, think about that what do you believe.
Policemen how far are you willing to go, you cannot put a price on the Island and it’s people by using your ammunitions.
…. and most importantly:-
1) explain to the police that Skerrit is an enemy of Dominica and by supporting him, they are destroying their country;
2) ask them to refuse to co-operate with his regime. Get them on our side;
3) ask your friends, family and anyone having anything to do with the regime to REFUSE to co-operate with it in any way, shape and form.
Spread the word.
We shall not be made into slaves once more.
Blessed by the will of God and with the blood of our Carib forbears running through our veins, we shall overcome all oppression.
Dominicans , what kind of country are you guys allowing yourselves to live in? Anywhere else in the world , Skerrit would have been kicked out long time ago. All this criminal affiliations , passport selling with funds going directly into ministers bank accounts, and current victimizations these are big deals worth kicking Skerro out of office.
Most counties sell passports! But the checks are written directly to the country’s Treasury. In Dominica we are not seeing this kind of accountability, and still Dominicans choose to seat on their hands instead of acting responsibly.
Joseph I support you.
Skerrit must Go!
What a way to start week days b4 carnival. Did Joseph Isaac commit a crime? Was he part of the delegation that went to Malaysia? Was he seen anywhere in photo with the Iranian fugitive? Did they arrest him because he KNEW Aliereza Monfared was hiding in Dominica for six months, while he was wanted by authorities in Iran and the USA? Did they arrest him because he was seen driving Mr. Monfared, the wanted criminal around? Did they arrest him because he issued a license to Mr. Monfared , to use the name of My DOMINICA in his business? Did they arrest him because he was a business partner of Aliereza Monafared on the “My Dominica Trade House”? Is he arrested because they believe he has Monfared money hiding in Dominica? Is he arrested because the vehicle of Aliereza Monfared is still parked in his yard? If the answer to any of these questions is YES, then I support the arrest and call on the police to arrest all others seen in photo with Monfared, because they deserve to be question
Does Skerrit realise how stupid and inefficient this makes the police look? This cycle seems to be repeating over and over, past Lennox and maybe down to the last attendee at the meeting. The common theme – police take so and so into custody, only to be released later most likely on no charge.
Why not just invite them in for questioning? They ain’t going nowhere. Dominica is their home. Linton, Fontaine, Boston, and all the rest of the true patriots will remain in Dominica until the job is done. The job – get rid of the most corrupt, kleptocratic, devisive government Dominica has ever seen.
Police only arrest leaders of the oposition?
What´s happening in Dominica?
This is utter foolishness that is going on in Dominica. A guy like Isaac who will not touch a fly, I cn’t believe they persecuted this man.
I will be at Police Headquarters today demanding the immediate release of Joseph Isaac .
Joseph, you have our full support.
I call again for the immediate resignation of , Skerrit, Carbon, Rayburn and the DPP.
Top Heavy, heavy handed, this is the type of arrest that dangerous criminals get thia witch hunt must stop it’s madness there is no other word for it, I do not think the PM realises just what he has started all this will not end well, matters like this never do. It is possible that the PM has started something he just might live to regret.
Yes the Police do have an obligation to investigate, having said that it would appear that not a lot of common sence has gone into making these arrests and they to may have created a situation for themselves that may come back on them, I would appeal for calm, and I would appeal for a measure of common sence immediately
Yes I agree that the police have to investigate crimes on the Island and we have a lot of them to start with Mr .Emanuel fire during the Christmas season, but not what they are doing about a plan that back fired it didn’t materialized enough is enough .
We clearly see a pattern emerging of the the political directorate of Dominica controlling the police and instructing them to harass the opposition and discourage them from exercising their rights on the our constitution, which stands supreme.
This is a typical tactic of dictatorial regimes. Democracy in Dominica is only a word and rapidly disappearing out of the window. Malgraysa!
In the meantime concerned Dominicans will continue te talk about the sale of our passports to crooks and criminals like Monfared…This issue will not go away..,,,WE SHALL CONTINUE TO TALK despite the political victimisation and persecution.,
Nice job! They too lawless.
You have a nerve. If as you say we are lawless, I will contend that we learned well for it was your hod Skerrit who taught us to be lawless, you remember?, he told us, no law will stop him, so like he taught us, no amount of harassment will stop us.
I am so lost for words……….
I’m expecting to see the winners and runner ups of Teenage pageant which took place yesterday instead you publishing news on issac….stps come on DNO show the good Stuff….. Where is our New Miss Teen!!
Remember Mr. Skerrit you are not in power forever. I hope you remember that KARMA is a Bitch. Your day is coming. Evil can never continue forever.
Doh worry Skerrit and company; every dog has its day.
Tell us about MONFARED and the others!!!!!
But what is that for me.since whent skerit believe he can come and disturbe dominicains.skerit do ras up da.is guadeloupe with is french passeport.he had do write to put a shoes on is labour clothes.because is work he working on all u now with is shoes.all of all u is power all you whent .all u do worry with our nation.shame on us.
You need to go back to school! Your spelling and grammar is really bad!
The US State Dept is on top off all these activities….
They also know it’s Politically Driven by the Skerritt Administration…
Dominica will feel the pinch of Big Bro through many mediums…
Someone close to the Regime needs to reflect upon these actions…
The US does have interest in Dominica, and a alert or travel ban will bear
Extensive pressure on a already fragile economy…..
The US is oppose to this excessive Military force used as well..
The Labor regime is rather dumb, bringing undue pressure on itself..
This only hastens the pace for their downfall as agencies are quickly onto them..
The US have enough on their hand with TRUMP to deal with to worry about the internal matters of Dominica. It’s people like you and the UWP that have Dominica in the state it is now. Skerrit did not get there on his own. The Dominican majority that voted and put him there, 15 to 6. Why can’t you ALL take him out by the ballots instead of by you ALL formula?
Oh shut up like everything being investigated the police take ppl into custody