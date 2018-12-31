On Monday afternoon 7 people were attacked in Roseau ,including 3 Haitians and 1 Dominican, by an individual wielding a knife in Roseau near the market area. The victims were brought to the hospital.

DNO can confirm at this time that one individual a Haitian woman has died while other victims are in serious condition. This is second stabbing incident today following a stabbing and shooting that took place in Tete Morne, Grandbay.

We will continue to follow this story.