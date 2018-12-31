UPDATE: Stabbing in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 6:27 PM
On Monday afternoon 7 people were attacked in Roseau ,including 3 Haitians and 1 Dominican, by an individual wielding a knife in Roseau near the market area. The victims were brought to the hospital.
DNO can confirm at this time that one individual a Haitian woman has died while other victims are in serious condition. This is second stabbing incident today following a stabbing and shooting that took place in Tete Morne, Grandbay.
We will continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.