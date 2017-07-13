BREAKING NEWS: Suspects in Eggleston shooting arrestedDominica News Online - Thursday, July 13th, 2017 at 9:52 AM
Two men, whom the police were searching for in relation to a shooting incident in Eggleston have been taken into custody.
They were arrested in Eggleston on Thursday morning in a police operation.
DNO was told the operation was peaceful after the two surrendered to the police.
The police had earlier revealed that the two men, Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, could assist them as they investigate the shooting death of Glen Alphonse in a bus at Eggleston on July 5.
Alphonse died at the Princess Margaret Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
DNO is following this developing story.
The police work has just begun thank you. Talk, give us names and associates, accomplices. Look out for visitors. Crime does not pay. Leave no stones unturned.
Isn’t the law inherited from the colonials says that you are innocent until proven guilty? you self righteous DOMINICANS.
Why do these little cowards think they are Soo tough and bad when out there with a gun,and after committing their senseless criminal act go and hide like little kids looking to hide under their mothers dress.Big,bad, bold people don’t run and hide like chicken when a hawk is bear.An example must be made of these little coward chicken of men.
When it good, say it good. Excellent job officers! Excellent job as well to the community. The police I’m sure could not have done it without some assistance from members in the community. Someone had to have spilled the beans. I would also arrest and charge whoever it was who was hiding them, if anyone was. Sorry to say this but the only downside to this was that they were taken alive. Scum like that don’t deserve to eat my tax money.
I’m very proud of the persons on the bus who made it known to all the criminals out there that we are not afraid. You commit a crime, we see you we talk!! We not Jamaica or Mexico, the US or any of the European countries where persons are killed if they are just suspected of witnessing a crime. This is Dominica!! We see it we talk!! Zero tolerance! Out of place to tell the people if they talk they will die..but where I be dere nuh!!
The sad thing is the conviction rate is low for murder in Dominica which is very upsetting. If the 2 that are accused of this crime can afford a big time attorney they will likely beat the case, and if the police can’t find the firearm that was used to murder this man then the 2 accused will walk free due to lack of evidence. What a shame!!! This system must change!
Congratulations to the police.
Let the people realize the drug police are not the only cops doing their job. Hurray for homicide
You are making your beautiful Island safer for me, my family, and friends to visit and a better place to live for those who have the luxury of being there year around.
Now we hope the justice system will work and the court will do its job. Also I hope the prison has a strong chaplaincy and good prison ministry and the accused will find Christ. Even murderers can be washed clean by the BLOOD of Jesus Christ and made new in Him if they will only trust and receive Him as their Savior
*… the blood of Jesus Christ, (God*s Son) cleanses us from ALL sin.* (1 John 1:7)
*Therefore if ANY man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.* (2 Corinthian 5:17)
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
Mr blackmoor them policemen are working. You need to take care of them. Dominica us getting like the V.I. please we need the police department.
That’s good news but the fact that they PEACEFULLY SURRENDERED (note the last three last letters in surrendeRED is same as monfaRED), to understand our calamity. Was the gun used retrieved nou? Boy I grew up close to the RBD Cinema in Possiie and witnessed a lot of movies with great actors and actresses eh, and since after the sudden death of Rosie and Pierro I have been reminded of the importance of those old time movies. Anyways I hope we have a conviction though in these times of no law no Constitution, and evil become right and right become wrong, I am really not optimistic. I am particularly concerned about the fact that they surrendered to the police which leads me to wonder if their was a negotiator behind the scenes. You just do not know these days who paying who to destroy evidence
Great work
Now can we find the escape prisoner from pte Michel ? he sleep at his mother’s house every nite why cant they find him ?, who is the warden at the prison ? what is responsibilities , any where in the world if there is an escape prisoner all law enforcement unit will be out looking for that prisoner, so I ask of the Warden to do his job and send his officers to pick him up at his mother’s house, this man has terrorize the village by stealing everybody stuff , breaking and entering, this got to stop, so I ask mr Cabon please go get that man, before he flee to Guada, he is wanted in Guada, and he was hand over to the dominica police from Guada and you guys let him go, somebody let him out of the prison for $$$$$.
“The police had earlier revealed that the two men, Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, could assist them as they investigate the shooting death of Glen Alphonse in a bus at Eggleston on July 5.”
“Could assist them?” There where the case begins to break down. Killers are going to help police investigate what? Oh DOMINICA, MY HEART BLEEDS FOR YOU. Chief of Police needs to go.
I find they hide well long smh, who was sheltering them?
Taken alive??!!! Bad news.
I know
That is a cold blooded attitude however I have had moments here in Canada when I have felt the same way.
Now I realize the accused must be proven guilty in court. Here the law says *Innocent until proven guilty.*
The nature of the crime and the circumstances must be taken into consideration at a trail before either the verdict or the sentence is handed down.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Kudos to the police! Now that they have been captured or surrendered, what next? DNO refers to them as suspects and I bet my last penny that they will be forever referred to as suspects, as long as this carbal that’s only concerned about going all out after good citizens remains in power
Is there anything you’ll stupid people wouldn’t involve politics in
OMG!!!! A country in serious crisis, you not easy at all nuh
Lock them up
No bail
Great work by the police which should be commended. We should adopt a zero tolerance attitude on crime especially murders. We cannot allow ourselves to become so desensitized to crime that when a murder is committed we just shrug it off and carry on like it’s a norm.
Do you know of any civilized country where murder is tolerated?
Thank God. Every passing day that these two remained unapprehended, was,for me, one day too much. Law enforcement, Thank you. Is not so we want to see our Dominica coming. We want swift justice. Make an example. That was too outrageous.
Great job CDPF !!!
What “good job?” The thugs basically surrendered to the police without any resistance. Now they will have somewhere to rest and lay there wicked head, while the rest of us work our butt out to feed them. We won’t give a cent to a beggar on the streets; but will support criminals in prison with our tax dollars. They must be laughing their balls out.
Well done law officers. Now the rest is left to the justice system…
Good news. Now lock them away and throw away the keys.
To God be the glory.. NEVER TO SEE THE STREETS AGAIN…
Then find the prisoner who is on the run
Good news..By hiding it suggests to me that you all value your lives,but you do not value that of others.It is just sad that our criminal justice system is so badly broken,that most criminals still walk our streets,or are given just a few days in jail.