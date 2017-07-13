Two men, whom the police were searching for in relation to a shooting incident in Eggleston have been taken into custody.

They were arrested in Eggleston on Thursday morning in a police operation.

DNO was told the operation was peaceful after the two surrendered to the police.

The police had earlier revealed that the two men, Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, could assist them as they investigate the shooting death of Glen Alphonse in a bus at Eggleston on July 5.

Alphonse died at the Princess Margaret Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

DNO is following this developing story.