Police have released Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) stalwart, Johnson Boston, without charge.

He was released from Police Headquarters hours after he was taken into custody at his home in Jimmit.

Early on Friday morning, the police in military wear descended on Boston’s home and searched it.

He was eventually taken into custody.

The police have not given an official reason for their action.

The DFP was part of a public meeting which took place in Roseau on February 7 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

Following the meeting violence engulfed Roseau and the police have said they have an obligation to investigate the matter. They say they will be bringing people in for questioning.