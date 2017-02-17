UPDATE: Police release Johnson Boston without chargeDominica News Online - Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 7:14 AM
Police have released Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) stalwart, Johnson Boston, without charge.
He was released from Police Headquarters hours after he was taken into custody at his home in Jimmit.
Early on Friday morning, the police in military wear descended on Boston’s home and searched it.
He was eventually taken into custody.
The police have not given an official reason for their action.
The DFP was part of a public meeting which took place in Roseau on February 7 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
Following the meeting violence engulfed Roseau and the police have said they have an obligation to investigate the matter. They say they will be bringing people in for questioning.
Zandoli! I owe you. People calm down. Knowledge and wisdom or wisdom and knowledge. Most of the people who had their property damaged are insured and wish to make a claim. First question from the insurance company, Have you made a report to the police? If the answer is no first thing that come to the company mind you could have done it yourself no payment. The police are super human. prove it.A SENTENCE is a group of words,,so arranged, as to make complete sence.they get bites and pieces from everybody. You know your job and they know theirs. Bless are the peace makers for they shall inherit the kingdom of heaven.
it has began, yet still we do not want to believe it police state venezuel a stlye is upon us. it is happening in real time and yet we seems not to be taking it seriously that we have a papa duvalier in dominica. denial of real circumstances is very dangerous are we waiting for the chickens to come home to roost ?
When politicians realize that they are losing the confidence of the populace, they resort to turning the Security Forces on their own people. Every revered institution becomes politicized even the court at times. We are presently witnessing a galloping dictatorship. This monumental show of force with police attired in military fatigue to arrest selected members of the opposition is unnecessary. This action can be likened to a Commando-Styled raid against terrorists. This is like a man using a bulldozer to get rid of the weeds in his backyard garden. Ridiculous! The present-day politicians in the Caribbean want to rust in government so they would do anything to hang on to power, usually by misusing the State’s assets and resources to suppress the aggrieved citizens.
Let Skerrit, Blackmoore, Vince Henderson and Carbon go from house to house harassing, searching, and arresting members of the opposition as though they are criminals. Boston, Dr, Fontaine, Dr. Sam Christian, Joshua Francis, Lennox Linton, Claudius Sandford and all members of the opposition are able to go to America, Iran, England, Malaysia and so forth, with no sense of fear of being arrest because they are not criminals and they are NOT WANTED by ANY authority. Soon we will know who is the real criminal.
Skerrit is putting Dominica in very bad light and soon, I say soon, we will know who the criminal is.
What Skerrit is doing and saying is not mere politics. This cannot be politics and as far as I am concerned, based on what he is saying I feel not only is he putting our country at risk but he is making it very bad for his police. That’s dangerous
I want to know who will bail you.,……who going to say free Johnson Boston u alone in your business and then u crying what you put yourself in those people thing for
Mr. Boston was also the chairman of the IPO commission, who tried to summon Roosevelt Skerrit to testify about his assets and sources of income. As we know this inquiry was blocked and the law eventually amended and mr. Boston removed from the IPO. Mr. Boston would have been privy to many of Roosevelt Skerrit’s secrets and I surmise that the aim of the early morning raid was to recover any material that could be damaging to mr. Skerrit in this regard. I gather that this is too late, that the bird has long since flown the coop and that we are in for more titillating disclosures of mr. Skerrit’s private ventures- & investments that may not be compatible with his position as the country’s leader and his official sources of income.
The SS is doing the work of the Fuhrer !
Instead of these raids that more resemble rounding up drug dealers and gang members, why does the police force ask these guys to show up at the police station for questioning?
There is no need for these early morning storming of these people’s residences. It looks like the police is itching to start something or provoked into using some type of force to justify their presence. These paramilitary actions are not necessary.
They catch me with my pants down, on smart phones,cameras,in the roro they catch me.Tell the police all what you know and they let you go .present at the march yes. Give us the real reason for the march. Damaging people’s property what go so.People that suppose to know better.
Bosso you see what your brother in law doing you. You vow for this guy in Mahaut after Shelfaut Pacquette (your other brother in law) introduced you at a Dominica Labour Party meeting in Campbell road. I will not say how you introduced him or say but it’s a shame on Blackmore and the Labour party shame .
WTF is going on on DA, people pray pray .they not stopping it seems like alyou want DA to come like Iraq. The world is looking . Stop them
I am feeling so ashamed for Bosso and the misery that he went thru this morning . I am calling on the people of Mahaut and surrounding to stand up and be counted for one of our son of the soul. Do not let Bosso go thru this humiliation any longer.
Right now Rayburn forget where he came from, so let us forget about Blackmore. WE have to put a stop to this today and never again will it happen.
i wonder what line of questioning is being made
I also wonder which judge signed the warrant to search his home. and i hope they searched it in his presence, nothing like planted evidence or worse planted bugs to listen covertly.
Another politician harassed!
Dominicans we have to put a stop to all these craziness that is going on in our land. Let us make this be the last one. This time we are not going home until Skerrit and his cabal leave our shores.
Dominicans are cowards. If this was not so all these arrests would have stopped already.
Welcome to Gambia, Zimbabwe and Congo !
So labourites still find this acceptable and reasonable?
Arrest one, release one, and arrest another one. Drip, drip, drip. This is systematic political intimidation and oppression.
What is really going on in this country?
Lately, there have been arrests of Dr Fontaine, Dr Christian, Mr Sanford and now Mr Boston and needless to say that there might be more arrests. It appears to any sensible person that there seems to be a crackdown against the opposing parties who criticises the government. The premise for this arrest is based on the unrest which occurred just over a week ago.
I am terribly sorry for I do not recognise this as a country which is in the western Hemisphere, never mind in the Caribbean. The recent crackdown on critics of the government would be something we have seen playing out time and time again in Zimbabwe, not in Dominica. This is very interesting yet worrying times.
I also have concern about the Police Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) when arresting persons whilst wearing their combat fatigue. They do not display that they are police officers, have a look at the pictures above. The police must have police written on the front or back
hhhhmmmm Let me see. One police with a piece of foam for bullet proof vest, so he will survive after Bosso pull out the M60 he has hiding behind his fridge. Bosso mind the neighbours. Point that hting carefully
Seriously, i need to leave this circus country. That is getting ridiculous!
Bon dier have mercy on us . Dictatorship gone viral. He controls Carbon and the police force and he controls the electoral commission and he even controls the masses.
This is a man who exudes calmness. A man who is firm yet gentle. Who in their wildest dream would arrest Boso? Are you happy now? Did your nuts grow an inch bigger? Today I am ashame to see what GREED has allowed our country to desend into. Boso, we know each other and my protest action will be to avoid the so call Dominica elites who are affiliated to me. I cannot continue to be friends with people who have bonded with divisive people for the love of money. One thing I will continue to do is pray for the citizens of this country who have become as stiff neck as the children of Israel prior to their 40yrs in the wilderness. Yes we have been in the wilderness of our own making and God is standing watch possible thinking; how do you like what your country has become to now after heaping up more adoration on a mere mortal instead of me? The sad thing is that people who want to shut up citizens are seldom remembered by history favorably, and so will those in Dominica.
Evil shall slay the wicked and they that hate the righteous shall be desolated..Skerrit your day is soon coming, the un godly shall not stand.
I am not sure what benefit is in this for the government but, I am certain it doesn’t present a good image of them. My humble suggestion is to leave this alone and get on with governing.
The Regime strikes back.
Police in military gear under the leadership of Col. Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, PhD (hc), Knight of the Fake Order of the Vatican.
Who is next? ME?
Thats political harrassment,persecution and victimisation….You can’t muzzle the people…LET’S SPREAD THIS WICKEDNESS happening in Dominica all around the wod.
THIS IS A JOKE NOW!
When sense will prevail during this crazy witch hunt; the police took two UWPites into custody; grilled the for hours about the alleged coup; no arrest made re the coup; they still rounding up more…Labourites, can’t you see that this is a manhunt based on political victimization; tell, you lionized leaders to stop this foolishness as this may plunder the country to chaos; why intimidate and already edgy populace?
Please, opposition remain calm; there is something sinister about these provocations; don’t fall for it. It seems the DLP leadership figured out that the opposition is always falling for its baits, so they continue their paltry shenanigans; please UWPites and Freedomites, don’t be trapped.
It seems to me that the Prime Minister is trying to get the people angry so that they can start more violent acts. As a result he would then be able to declare a state of emergency in the country, impose a curfew and begin more serious intimidation of the population. If I don’t live in Dominica and yet can sense that the mood toward the government is changing then I am sure that he can too.
police busy these days eh.
All of them need to answer questions for the 32 rioters from the demonstration. Up to now, none of them issued a public statement as to the rioters acts in Roseau in reference to D DAY.
Did your Lord and savior issue a statement when the minister was a rested on on allegations of indecent assault?
Boy Boy Boy . Skerrit your pit is getting deeper. I tell you are are nothing easy that’s the best i can say now. Why would you search and arrest Mr Boston ? my God . I am crying because i see where we are heading Mr Skerrit. .
Oh my Searching the home, what are the DLP afraid of are the opposition parties that scary such tactics only discredit and highlight a measure of opression this smacks of dictatorship at worst at best it is a little panicked to say ther least.
Common sense is required here, and it sedms that there is little of it.
We have become a police state people. Papa doc. Skerrit with his own tonton macoute. May god have mercy on us.
This harassment and intimidation has got to stop.
Every other day someone is being ‘picked up’ for questioning. Why is the police trying to get the public infuriated.
Let us keep sending prayers up for Dominica and let good sense prevail.
Hello people this is not a UWP thing so we must come out in protest for the release of Mr Boston.
Here we go again but at the end of the day Skerrit must go.