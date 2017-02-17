Police have taken into custody Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) stalwart, Johnson Boston.

The reason is unknown at this time.

Police officers in military clothing turned up at Boston’s home in Jimmit on Friday morning and searched it.

He was then taken into custody.

The DFP was part of a public meeting which took place in Roseau on February 7 calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.

Following the meeting violence engulfed Roseau and the police have said they have an obligation to investigate the matter. They say they will be bringing people in for questioning.

