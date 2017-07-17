Brothers charged with murder in Eggleston shootingDominica News Online - Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 12:51 PM
Two men have been charged with murder in relation to a shooting incident in Eggleston on July 5, which left another man dead.
Brothers, Jeremy Gustave and Randolph Gustave, appeared in court on Monday, July 17, where the charges were read to them.
They did not enter a plea since the matter is an indictable one.
After the court hearing, Jeremy was sent to the hospital for medical attention as requested by his lawyer, Kondwani Williams and ordered by Magistrate Allie Gill.
The matter was adjourned until August 14.
The men are charged with the murder of Glen Alphonse who died at the Princess Margaret Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was on a bus in Eggleston when he was allegedly shot by the two men.
They subsequently surrendered to the police on Thursday, July 13.
22 Comments
What I would like to know is, why did they shoot the man? What did he do to them to deserve this? Even so, he did not deserve that they shoot him. Those young men are extremely bold to go or be on bus and shoot someone when passengers are on the bus.
There is no doubt that D/cans want to know what caused them to shoot the young man.to the extent to kill him?
But we know they will be out on the street soon and back to their old bad self.
Anonymous keep waiting for justic for gon when Lennox become pm in u guys dream only 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀
Looks like a guy who has no compunction of the heart…Life seem to be of no value to him…OMG!
Well, that is one step closer to the judgment; justice must prevail, God will avenge His enemies, for the sake of His God fearing people on Earth. My nephew, Glen Alphonse, was too young to be taken out of living the way it happened. O God, let Your be done for the sake of Glen’s people–we the family.
Sign must be the target for where fellas going to rest there dongs on in prison cause that alone he going and get up stocky
But what kinda sign that na.
In Latin countries it would be recognized straight away as a cornuto or corna, the sign of the horn. a very insulting gesture, telling the man it is directed at that he is a cuckold and not a real man. In this instance I guess it could be interpreted as “go and screw yourself”.
This is a sign of satanic worship. look it up, I wonder if he even knows that. The devil’s horn
Figure it out. The devil’s sign unless he learned something new no one is aware of.
can someone interpret the sign he is throwing up, it looks to me like it’s the rock sign \m/, but I notice alot of Dominican ‘gangsters’ throwing it up, does it have another meaning?
Yes it does….and yes they do. The meaning? …SATAN…!
See the kind of people that have gun in D/ca, hard working citizens have to use cutlass to defend themselves. Smh
Ask, from whom did they purchase the gun and where did they get the money to purchase the guns?
So so true, years for approval for firearm license…….This system …..everthing is politics….
Flashing devil horns? I guess that’s appropriate, at least.
That young has the look of someone who doesn’t give a damn about life. Not his own and certainly not that of anybody else.
And the worst part is that he’s not the only one. Too many of our young men have that same look and attitude.
How are we going to fix this sorry situation?
Prayers alone won’t do it.
Prayer can do it, people with demons need to be set free. When Jesus cast out a young man who was possessed with a devil, He said that this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.
People need freedom, freedom from sin, deliverance from the hands of satan.
The song writer says “people need the Lord, when will we realize that people need the Lord.
If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
They should have also brought charges of attempted murder for the bus driver and any other passenger(s) on the bus at the time. (if that is possible)
Why? The bus does not have a security/alarm system. Was the driver aware of what those young men would do?
Did the passengers encourage them to shoot the man?
Was there a fracas, a confrontation prior to the shooting?
The investigation and interrogation by the police should determine what caused this brazen shooting.
Remarkable how quick the wheels of justice can move in Dominica in certain cases. When will anyone be charged for the attempted murder of Gon. Emmanuel and his wife?
still to the topic idiot… You people love to deflect…..