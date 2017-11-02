Police Chief Daniel Carbon, has praised Regional Security System (RSS) forces that are present in Dominica saying that they have assisted local police in establishing law and order in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

He said that the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force could not have done it alone.

“One thing I can say is, the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, could not have brought the situation under control has it not been for the assistance and presence of the regional forces,” he said at the daily government press briefing on Wednesday. “I also need to say further that I represented the Commonwealth of Dominica at our Regional Security Chief meeting, RSS Security Chief meeting just Monday gone and I expressed those very sentiments and I also made a case for the continued presence of the regional security system that is deployed here.”

Carbon stated that he got a “tremendous commitment” that the RSS will be in Dominica until the end of the year.

“They assured me that they will always stand with Dominica in our endeavours,” he noted.

He pointed out that members of regional forces on the island, have been giving a “very good account of themselves.”

“They’ve been executing their functions very professionally, with very little or no complain and it speaks volumes for the RSS,” he remarked.

Carbon also said RSS forces will feature in this year’s Independence military parade on Friday.

He noted that members of the Jamaica Defence Force, Trinidad Defence Force, the RSS Regional Security System and the Bahamas Defence Force, in addition to local police will take part.

“And so we will have each of the forces, per platoon, on the parade,” he said.

Carbon noted that the parade is going to be “solid.”