Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has said the police have a legal obligation to investigate the violence that engulfed Roseau on the night of February 7 and people must be brought in for questioning as part of the investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, he also called for calm among members of the public, urging them to support the police.

“Since the events of Tuesday 7, February 2017, following the meeting called by the United Workers Party and representatives of the Dominica Freedom Party, the police have been conducting investigations into the events which followed,” he stated. “Not only the events which followed, but other things, other events which preceded the political meeting of the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party.”

He noted that the police have an obligation “to investigate the criminal conduct and acts of violence in the city of Roseau which followed the meeting.”

“The investigations are ongoing and the investigations must run very deep,” Carbon said. “The police must bring in people they believe that can assist them in the investigations, suspects as well who were allegedly involved in the violence and criminal conduct. This is a job the police must do.”

There has been some level of unrest among members of opposition parties after UWP Senator, Thomson Fontaine and former UWP Deputy Leader, Claudius Sanford were taken into custody for questioning. Fontaine was released without charge and Sanford was released on Wednesday afternoon after he was charged with obstruction.

However, Carbon has called on the public to remain calm and allow the police to do their duties.

“I am asking members of the public to be calm, to be cool and allow the police to conduct their investigations,” he noted. “I am calling on the members of the public to stop hindering the police, stop obstructing the police from doing their work. It is a job that we must do.”

He stated that the police are not looking for any confrontation with members of the public.

“We have to do the job without any favor malice or ill will,” he noted. “We are obliged, we are compelled by law to do that part of the work, we must investigate.”

Carbon explained that people must be interviewed as part of the investigations.

“There are people who must be interviewed and they will be brought in for interviews and the investigation is in process,” he remarked. “And once again, I am asking the people to support the police, provide the police with any information that they can give and let the process move forward.”