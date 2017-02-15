Carbon says police legally obliged to investigate Roseau violence; calls for calmDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 3:58 PM
Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has said the police have a legal obligation to investigate the violence that engulfed Roseau on the night of February 7 and people must be brought in for questioning as part of the investigation.
In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, he also called for calm among members of the public, urging them to support the police.
“Since the events of Tuesday 7, February 2017, following the meeting called by the United Workers Party and representatives of the Dominica Freedom Party, the police have been conducting investigations into the events which followed,” he stated. “Not only the events which followed, but other things, other events which preceded the political meeting of the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party.”
He noted that the police have an obligation “to investigate the criminal conduct and acts of violence in the city of Roseau which followed the meeting.”
“The investigations are ongoing and the investigations must run very deep,” Carbon said. “The police must bring in people they believe that can assist them in the investigations, suspects as well who were allegedly involved in the violence and criminal conduct. This is a job the police must do.”
There has been some level of unrest among members of opposition parties after UWP Senator, Thomson Fontaine and former UWP Deputy Leader, Claudius Sanford were taken into custody for questioning. Fontaine was released without charge and Sanford was released on Wednesday afternoon after he was charged with obstruction.
However, Carbon has called on the public to remain calm and allow the police to do their duties.
“I am asking members of the public to be calm, to be cool and allow the police to conduct their investigations,” he noted. “I am calling on the members of the public to stop hindering the police, stop obstructing the police from doing their work. It is a job that we must do.”
He stated that the police are not looking for any confrontation with members of the public.
“We have to do the job without any favor malice or ill will,” he noted. “We are obliged, we are compelled by law to do that part of the work, we must investigate.”
Carbon explained that people must be interviewed as part of the investigations.
“There are people who must be interviewed and they will be brought in for interviews and the investigation is in process,” he remarked. “And once again, I am asking the people to support the police, provide the police with any information that they can give and let the process move forward.”
37 Comments
Stupes! According to a famous Lawyer who is the real PM would say, a whole set of HOGWASH! stupesssss!!!!!
Stupes
You are not being honest. You invoke a high level of malice and ill will against the opposition. go back and listen to labour party meetimg after his passport court case you will hear very strong evidence of inciting violence againsy members of the opposition and you sit your there and did nothing. Go back to skerrit meeting in St. Joseph when he directly ordered his supported to callnmembers of the opposition traitors you sit your there and did nothing. Now you talking about you being obliged yo investigate. you are useless and shameless. You are a disgrace to Dominica and a threat to National Security. . The worst in yhe history of Dominica. You are an indictment on our Country and the faster you go the best for the country. krass!!!!
Mr. Carbon, do you recall the story of “the boy who cried wolf”? These arrests based on the PM’s allegation in the media of a coup attempt by the Opposition on 7th February is ridiculous now. I mean, you hold Dr. Thompson; nothing, released; You hold StanFord, nothing, realeased…but, but..but de idea…where all the intelligence the PM spoke about? Why isn’t the PM called in for questioning re his intelligence?- I am waiting for that…If the police force is playing these games with such a serious matter like a coup attempt, when the real one is on you, no one will believe you..like the boy who cried wolf too many times. Take note on the issue of corruption; do you see how it is difficult for Dominicans to be convinced the the DLP is bathing in corruption; because in 1995, a storm called corruption uprooted the UWP; when the storm was over and the debris cleared; guess what there was not an iota of evidence to support the corruption claim.
Brother, the sleep’s in your eyes is enough but the folds on the forehead is even more evidence of a high stress level; go take a nap and do some introspection. I also think that you should consider to abandon ship___ I see it’s sinking.
Puppet skerro puppet
OK carbon, it look like Dominica was placed in you and Roosevelt skerrit hands until Allu die, all don’t plan on leaving office. But one thing I want to remind you all we can only do more than our share not more than our time. Time will tell.
Carbon you will have alot to answer for your partiality and selection of who you want to investigate and charge.
You see Mr. Carbon, the people have lost faith in the police to do a fair and impartial job.
You have lost credibility and it would be better for us all and for Dominica if you were to resign with immediate effect. It is quite clear that your position has become untenable!
Carbon you sound like a political hack. Where is the deep investigation for the Glenworth Emmanuel fire bombing?
Where is the deep investigation into the missing keys for the Registry?
Where is the deep investigation into the armed robbery at the Newtown gas station?
Skerrit little boy. Skerrit put him chief..
Caricom member states need to be informed of the level of harrassment opposition members of Dominica are going through,and efforts must be made to take it to the internatio.al scene.
Without favor or malice or I’ll will. (At 3 o’clock in the morning)
what a puppet!!!!!!!!
Investigate the young man who got shot in Pte Michell three times , and the police know who did it and he is still walking the street of Dominica, Sir get off you tosh air condition office , and arrest the perpetrator, you want the public to take the law into there own hands so you can apply Marshall law?. you asked people to call if they have any information on crime committed, well there you are check with the pte Michel police your own people they have the info, what else you need?.
Your conscience seem to be hurting you Carbon…You are the Skerrit DLP Commissioner of police not Dominicas Commissioner of police..The political persecution has the entire country on edge,and bubbling…Now I understand why the police is such a failed institution..Will you arrest someone tomorrow for attempting to kill GONEmmanuel and his wife.?Is the police force the military wing of the DLP?You obviously do not seem to be the one in control.You must tell us who dictates to you?
Mr. Carbon, if I provide you with hard evidence that Roosevelt Skerrit paid young people to cause the violence will you arrest and charge him?
Mr. Carbon move swiftly to stop the thieves in Rseau and leave law abiding cotizens alone. When this tour of duty is over we all must live together.
I support the job of the police 100%; however, the police are expected to investigate all “criminal conduct” including criminal conduct committed by members of the DLP.
Mr. Carbon, You look so stressed I feel so sad and sorry for the predicament that you are in right now. Do not drain yourself for the PM and other Ministers who think that the opposition was the cause of the vandalism in Roseau. They already condemn the crime. There is a high level of victimization going on here and you know it is BS but to save your position and please the Prime Minister your Officers we forced to come up with a charge the may not hold weight in court. This in my view is wasting Police time. It is time you stand up to the PM and do what’s right, reasonable, impartial do not try to be the worse Commissioner to go down in the history of Dominica Police Force.
you are investigating a matter where you the PMH told you a truck was intended to be used to overthrow his government, you are selectively picking up all UWP members what about the the man who said publicly that he knows who paid who to carry out the act and who did it? Let him talk! What about the truck driver and the DJs on the truck? Stop being a popet! Stop instigating problems with a frustrated set of people what you all are looking for it will be much more than you will be able to handle
Investigate MonFared
Stop make the pm turn as a foul mr, there are so many corruption in the government and you not doing anything to deal with that, you devide the police force to the fullest, and you turn to labour police force,that’s a great concern to me, from now I see something and I say nothing.
that is for one set Mr.carbon? when it was tony that putout the PM private IPO info did u ever take tony into custody for that??? an don’t forget it was the PM private information..
I do not have intelligence units, but there are DLP supporters making threatening statements on facebook that need to be investigating. Are you independent enough to do that Carbon? If not how will history remember you, as a cog in a wheel? Wow!!! What a shame!!!
In any dictatorship, the army, the police, their para-military, as history shows us clearly, always are on the side of the oppressors.
Didn’t the police have the legal RIGHT to investigate the fire set at the communications equipment belonging to the airport? Didn’t Skerritt claim publicly that he knew who set that fire?
Didn’t the police have the RIGHT to investigate Tony Astaphan for leaking Skerritt’s info submitted to the IPO? Isn’t it an offence, an illegal act to leak such info? Plus it was found that Linton was wrongly harrassed for that same offence.
What about the investigations into the firebombing ofGON Emanuel and his wife?
What about the policeman, in your Police Force, who is a money-laundering investigator, who was also firebombed?
What about the RACKETEERING with the visas and Haitians and…….
What about Monfared hiding, evading international arrest, being involved in the biggest embezzlement scandal in Iran?
Monfared FREE in DA, not…
You have no B lls
You are doing g a proper job carrbon, stop listening to the government cronies to do your work. Once I thought highly of you as a young commissioner of police but you fall by the way side after listening to them shame.
You dam lie so why is those alone you all going for when you all knew of that man that was in Dominica the pm that write that for you to say it looks like dont be afraid you all will fall all you time is near an the key to you all cell is ocean they have to drop it
Please Mr. Incompetent–go hide your side.
great job Mr carbon
Carbon the Crooks and Criminals with our passport you need to investigate. Like the one who was hiding in Dominica in Morne Daniel these are the people who are a threat tot he nation as well as there accomplices. SI ou pani soutiweh y pani voleh!!
Mr Carbon I entreat you to also investigate the cause for the violence!!!!
The people are reacting to the injustice in Dominica. Where there is injustice
there will be reaction by the people.
Do the right thing!!! Remember one day you may need someone to stand for justice
for you.
They need to sue you for all what you doh have.
How de hell a meeting end at 4:30 or so and a riot takes place HOW MANY HOURS LATER and you automatically link them?
Go an investigate all the other crimes that take place in Dominica.
The prayers of the people will fall on your bald head.
I hope Linton will be the next one to be arrested..
By all means, investigate but please do not create a semblance of:
– being selective
– taking your instructions from the political directorate.
Be firm, be fair and be impartial. Thank you.
Carbon go take a long walk off a short pierre. Why don’t you go investigate the money laundering that is going on that the country is being blacklisted for?