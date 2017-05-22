Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, has warned that there will be dire consequences if anyone is hurt during disturbances now taking place in Salisbury.

The disturbances began on Monday morning when the main road in the community was blocked. The road has since been cleared. Stones were also thrown.

Carbon described the event as ‘criminal conduct’ carried out by thugs.

He said the windshield of a bobcat was damaged and police officer struck in the back by a stone.

“I am warning the people who are involved in his criminal conduct to desist from this conduct immediately,” he said late Monday afternoon.

He added, “I must say further that a stone can be a deadly missile. I hope it doesn’t happen. I wish it never happens but a police officer can lose his life by the mob and the thugs who are throwing the stones in Salisbury, innocent bystanders can lose their lives by throwing stones at the police.”

Carbon stated that if anyone gets hurt, the consequences will be dire.

“If a police or any bystander, Lord forbid, get killed or receive serious injury there will be dire, serious consequences that will follow,” he stated.

He sent a strong warning to those involved in the disturbances.

“Therefore I am warning the people to desist from this criminal conduct immediately and return Salisbury to a form of normalcy,” Carbon noted.