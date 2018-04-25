CARPHA report tells of poor post-Maria conditions at Registry, Magistrate CourtDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 3:51 PM
A “damning report” is how many are describing an environmental assessment conducted by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at the Registry and the Magistrate’s court in Roseau.
CARPHA visited the two buildings to collect the requisite data and information for the assessment on the request of the Environmental Health Department (EHD) and the report was released in January 2018.
The report was commissioned after staff complained of feeling unwell with some even going on “sick leave” because of mould in the building which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.
The two buildings have been in the spotlight recently when a group of attorneys paraded through Roseau to deliver a letter to National Security Blackmoore on the conditions of the buildings.
Blackmoore subsequently said that he had not received, heard or read or was even aware of any report.
But according to the report, obtained by DNO, the IAQ assessment showed species of mould (cladosporium) at elevated levels in the buildings.
It spoke of “Unclean A/C vents and moisture intrusion were factors supporting growth and proliferation.”
“The results also showed elevated level of VOCs in both buildings. This creates an indoor environmental condition that will support mould growth and proliferation. Mould remediation is recommended for the Magistrate Court building. Elevated temperature, improper/inadequate storage of files and termite infestation are among the issues to be addressed at the Registry,” the report stated. “The registry is now too small to adequately accommodate all the existing file which has resulted in improper storage and clutter in the vault.”
The “clutter” the report stated, “prevents proper cleaning of the vault and the accumulated dust can affect users. Additionally, the disorder creates harbourage for insects and rodents.”
“Outside the vault is a book stand with old books and records that are heavily infested with termites,” the report stated. “Although termites may bite and sting, these wounds are not toxic. However, occupants in spaces infested by termites may suffer from allergic reactions or even asthma attacks, ventilation system can also contribute to the spread of irritating particles and dust from termite nests.”
It stated that at the Magistrate Court there was moisture intrusion and the “presence of toxic mould species in occupied spaces have the potential to compromise human health.”
The CARPHA team of Bradshaw Isaacs and Shervon Delon which met with Ferdinia Carbon and Eric St. Ville of the Environmental Health Department reported that the mould growth is associated with water intrusion and recommended that “as a first step to the mould remediation process, all sources of water intrusion must be identified and corrected.”
“In terms of actual remediation, if this is not properly done, the workers in the space could be further impacted,” the report pointed out. “Mould remediation must, therefore, be conducted in a professional manner. The use of a trained professional is recommended. The following practices should be part of the mould removal procedure. Substances containing mould growth should be removed and placed in bags marked ‘biohazard’ contact and disturbance of mouldy areas must be limited as much as possible. During the mould removal process, dust suppression methods e.g misting (with water) should be utilized to prevent excess dust and mould from becoming air borne.”
The report continued, “Workers tasked with the responsibility of cleaning the building must wear the appropriate protective clothing which includes, hard hats, gloves, coveralls and respirators with NR or P95 filtering face pieces. Cleaning process should be done only on non porous materials. Following remediation, the area must be properly cleaned to remove any mould or dust. The use of a HEPA filtered vacuum is recommended for the removal of residual mould and spores from the building.”
Recently, Registrar Ossie Walsh said there have been no recent complaints from staff at the Registry.
“From a physical standpoint, where we were in terms of the environment at the Registry, where we are a great difference,” he stated. “The place has been cleaned up, the place has been sanitized, it is a vast improvement. Persons, members of staff who did have complaints about itchy skin at one time, burning eyes, there is no such complaint currently at the Registry.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
Only in Dominica! In a real country that Minister of Justice would have to resign..
We love our Prime Minister to the extent that we are prepared to inhale toxic fumes and die for him. Please don’t ask us to abandon the building. We love it so.
Blackmore is caught in another lie, Skerrit dem lying boldface
Oh please,to remedy what?funny, staff members where asking to see that report since January and it was never made available to them but DNO has gotten hold of it to even publish the results and of course Ossie said that on the radio to save face with bigger heads… Staff stop complaining because they were not taken seriously so instead they took sickleave,but people are still getting sick,so saying we’re in April like things are all well and good,that is not the case. These people nee d to stop feeding the public lies on the radio and just do what needs to be done. Come on, Registry is not even safe for the public to come in especially the Civil Registry section. Parents don’t bring your children there especially your new born babies. Don’t say you were not warned.
But people let’s put all politics aside for a while and let’s be truthful about Dominica. Honestly speaking, which department of Dominica that would not get a damning report from any honest person or organization? Not police department because we saw one recently. Not health, not the magistrates court, not the hospital, not schools, not police stations, not anywhere in Dominica would get good grades because Dominica is a total disaster not because of Maria but because of a bad government. All Maria did was exploit a very weak foundation that was covered with false pretenses. She simply blew away everything and exposed all our faults. I have been saying for years now that Dominica is in serious crisis but few took heed. The foundation of this country is destroyed by Skerrit, to the point that I sometimes wonder if we are not too far gone. Since Erika nothing positive has been done except maybe for putting a bandage over a wound, without applying medicine to the wound
After all the jollies around the world with the boys, the court is in a state of decay, just like the Labor Cabal and their cronies.
Big deal, the report was released in January we are now at the end of April. It appears that work has already been done to remedy the situation.
Ossie you have too much part soutiweh in you!
In fact you hardly ever in your office so I expect you to come and play part apologist. The whole damn building needs to be demolished!
oh you know just a real life representation of the laws in Dominica…