A “damning report” is how many are describing an environmental assessment conducted by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) at the Registry and the Magistrate’s court in Roseau.

CARPHA visited the two buildings to collect the requisite data and information for the assessment on the request of the Environmental Health Department (EHD) and the report was released in January 2018.

The report was commissioned after staff complained of feeling unwell with some even going on “sick leave” because of mould in the building which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

The two buildings have been in the spotlight recently when a group of attorneys paraded through Roseau to deliver a letter to National Security Blackmoore on the conditions of the buildings.

Blackmoore subsequently said that he had not received, heard or read or was even aware of any report.

But according to the report, obtained by DNO, the IAQ assessment showed species of mould (cladosporium) at elevated levels in the buildings.

It spoke of “Unclean A/C vents and moisture intrusion were factors supporting growth and proliferation.”

“The results also showed elevated level of VOCs in both buildings. This creates an indoor environmental condition that will support mould growth and proliferation. Mould remediation is recommended for the Magistrate Court building. Elevated temperature, improper/inadequate storage of files and termite infestation are among the issues to be addressed at the Registry,” the report stated. “The registry is now too small to adequately accommodate all the existing file which has resulted in improper storage and clutter in the vault.”

The “clutter” the report stated, “prevents proper cleaning of the vault and the accumulated dust can affect users. Additionally, the disorder creates harbourage for insects and rodents.”

“Outside the vault is a book stand with old books and records that are heavily infested with termites,” the report stated. “Although termites may bite and sting, these wounds are not toxic. However, occupants in spaces infested by termites may suffer from allergic reactions or even asthma attacks, ventilation system can also contribute to the spread of irritating particles and dust from termite nests.”

It stated that at the Magistrate Court there was moisture intrusion and the “presence of toxic mould species in occupied spaces have the potential to compromise human health.”

The CARPHA team of Bradshaw Isaacs and Shervon Delon which met with Ferdinia Carbon and Eric St. Ville of the Environmental Health Department reported that the mould growth is associated with water intrusion and recommended that “as a first step to the mould remediation process, all sources of water intrusion must be identified and corrected.”

“In terms of actual remediation, if this is not properly done, the workers in the space could be further impacted,” the report pointed out. “Mould remediation must, therefore, be conducted in a professional manner. The use of a trained professional is recommended. The following practices should be part of the mould removal procedure. Substances containing mould growth should be removed and placed in bags marked ‘biohazard’ contact and disturbance of mouldy areas must be limited as much as possible. During the mould removal process, dust suppression methods e.g misting (with water) should be utilized to prevent excess dust and mould from becoming air borne.”

The report continued, “Workers tasked with the responsibility of cleaning the building must wear the appropriate protective clothing which includes, hard hats, gloves, coveralls and respirators with NR or P95 filtering face pieces. Cleaning process should be done only on non porous materials. Following remediation, the area must be properly cleaned to remove any mould or dust. The use of a HEPA filtered vacuum is recommended for the removal of residual mould and spores from the building.”

Recently, Registrar Ossie Walsh said there have been no recent complaints from staff at the Registry.

“From a physical standpoint, where we were in terms of the environment at the Registry, where we are a great difference,” he stated. “The place has been cleaned up, the place has been sanitized, it is a vast improvement. Persons, members of staff who did have complaints about itchy skin at one time, burning eyes, there is no such complaint currently at the Registry.”