The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has blocked Cabral Douglas from suing Dominica in the long-running Tommy Lee Sparta saga.

Douglas had demanded US$3-million from the government in compensation after the controversial Dancehall artiste and his entourage was deported from Dominica in February 2014. He was slated to perform at a concert organized by Douglas.

Douglas’ demand was turned down by the government, however, he took the matter to the CCJ.

But in an 18-page judgment, the CCJ has prevented Douglas from suing the government in the matter.

“The facts alleged do not suggest that the Applicant (Douglas) was a patron and in this sense, a recipient of entertainment services …,” part of the judgment reads. “On the other hand, it may be argued that as a ‘middle man’ standing between the concert patrons and the entertainment suppliers his position could be assimilated to that of a patron. The Court does not have to decide this issue because in either event, the Court holds that whatever right he may have had in this regard did not accrue to him directly.”

Douglas has expressed disappointment in the decision.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision,” he stated. “But, what is even more disappointing is the state of jurisprudence in the Caribbean. There is a reason why only 4 out of 15 counties have agreed to embrace the jurisdiction of the court as its final court of appeal, and this decision, in my humble opinion, is a clear example why that is the case.”

He believes the CCJ has “squandered a tremendous opportunity to build its credibility as an international court.”

“In order to achieve credibility amongst the Caribbean people, at some point, politics, corruption and personal relationships need to be removed from judicial decision making,” he stated. “In its decision, the court is essentially saying that Tommy Lee Sparta, and each member of his team have a cause of action at the CCJ, the patrons in Dominica who would have attended the concert have a cause of action at the CCJ, but Cabral Douglas, the signatory to the contract for service, is barred from proceeding with his case at the CCJ…”

Douglas stated the decision is “laughable at best.”

“Not only is this laughable but it opens the floodgates for litigation, which clearly could not be the intention of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. If for example there were 1000 persons planning to attend the concert that would mean there could be 1000 potential lawsuits by patrons seeking to recover the $50 price of admission…” he said. “The absurdity of this point cannot be overstated. The highest court in the Caribbean, led by Sir Dennis Byron is saying that third parties, not privy to any contract for service can bring an action in an international court to recover nominal damages (i.e the price of admission) against Dominica. Yet the one person, who contracted to receive the service, paid the deposit, made all the travel, accommodation, and stage show arrangements, as required under the service contract, and has suffered substantial loss, both pecuniary and non-pecuniary, is barred from bringing an action in the same international court against Dominica?”

Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was to perform at a concert in February 2014 in Portsmouth, organized by Cabral Douglas, however, organizations, such as the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches denounced the artiste’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.

On his arrival in Dominica, Tommy Lee, 26, along with his three-member team, Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace were denied entry, detained and deported the following day.

The government of Dominica said its action was based in the interest of public safety.

Tommy Lee responded with a US$3-million lawsuit saying that his rights were infringed based on the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs CARICOM member states. The treaty says that member states should commit themselves to the goal of free movement of their nationals within the community.

Attorneys representing Dominica and those representing Tommy Lee are still in discussion in the separate lawsuit brought by the artiste.