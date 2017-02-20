CCJ blocks Cabral Douglas from suing Dominica in Tommy Lee Sparta matterDominica News Online - Monday, February 20th, 2017 at 11:38 AM
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has blocked Cabral Douglas from suing Dominica in the long-running Tommy Lee Sparta saga.
Douglas had demanded US$3-million from the government in compensation after the controversial Dancehall artiste and his entourage was deported from Dominica in February 2014. He was slated to perform at a concert organized by Douglas.
Douglas’ demand was turned down by the government, however, he took the matter to the CCJ.
But in an 18-page judgment, the CCJ has prevented Douglas from suing the government in the matter.
“The facts alleged do not suggest that the Applicant (Douglas) was a patron and in this sense, a recipient of entertainment services …,” part of the judgment reads. “On the other hand, it may be argued that as a ‘middle man’ standing between the concert patrons and the entertainment suppliers his position could be assimilated to that of a patron. The Court does not have to decide this issue because in either event, the Court holds that whatever right he may have had in this regard did not accrue to him directly.”
Douglas has expressed disappointment in the decision.
“I’m obviously disappointed with the decision,” he stated. “But, what is even more disappointing is the state of jurisprudence in the Caribbean. There is a reason why only 4 out of 15 counties have agreed to embrace the jurisdiction of the court as its final court of appeal, and this decision, in my humble opinion, is a clear example why that is the case.”
He believes the CCJ has “squandered a tremendous opportunity to build its credibility as an international court.”
“In order to achieve credibility amongst the Caribbean people, at some point, politics, corruption and personal relationships need to be removed from judicial decision making,” he stated. “In its decision, the court is essentially saying that Tommy Lee Sparta, and each member of his team have a cause of action at the CCJ, the patrons in Dominica who would have attended the concert have a cause of action at the CCJ, but Cabral Douglas, the signatory to the contract for service, is barred from proceeding with his case at the CCJ…”
Douglas stated the decision is “laughable at best.”
“Not only is this laughable but it opens the floodgates for litigation, which clearly could not be the intention of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. If for example there were 1000 persons planning to attend the concert that would mean there could be 1000 potential lawsuits by patrons seeking to recover the $50 price of admission…” he said. “The absurdity of this point cannot be overstated. The highest court in the Caribbean, led by Sir Dennis Byron is saying that third parties, not privy to any contract for service can bring an action in an international court to recover nominal damages (i.e the price of admission) against Dominica. Yet the one person, who contracted to receive the service, paid the deposit, made all the travel, accommodation, and stage show arrangements, as required under the service contract, and has suffered substantial loss, both pecuniary and non-pecuniary, is barred from bringing an action in the same international court against Dominica?”
Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was to perform at a concert in February 2014 in Portsmouth, organized by Cabral Douglas, however, organizations, such as the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches denounced the artiste’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.
On his arrival in Dominica, Tommy Lee, 26, along with his three-member team, Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace were denied entry, detained and deported the following day.
The government of Dominica said its action was based in the interest of public safety.
Tommy Lee responded with a US$3-million lawsuit saying that his rights were infringed based on the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which governs CARICOM member states. The treaty says that member states should commit themselves to the goal of free movement of their nationals within the community.
Attorneys representing Dominica and those representing Tommy Lee are still in discussion in the separate lawsuit brought by the artiste.
I would like to no why pm is the minister for finance he should be for security he should empty the country bank account cause we da ppl to sort to let these kind of things to happen
where were those celebrating the country’s demise?
The power or prayers! To God be the glory.
In my opinion CCJ stands for Cabal Criminal Justification, and it does not surprise me at all to hear their verdict today. I have absolutely no confidence in CCJ or CARICUM,as anyone can clearly see their job is have each other’s back and to hell with the citizenry.
This is all nonsense and disrespect by those he feel they are higher than those who promoted the artist and his music. It seems to be based on emotion not on facts and rights because it is absurd. If not then what good are contracts?
Ah boy Cabral you try something, it didn’t work. Now on the other hand, if the CCJ had ruled in your favor, would you have described it as you do presently?
That’s the thing with you HATERS, once things don’t go your way, there seem to be a problem; if it works your way, everything is nice and dandy.
Good point… look at it this way.
Lets say you have a nice 2017 infinity jeep, you decide to go portsmouth and the ride break down Jimmit.
The way you would describe it is not the same as you would describe it if it had reach portsmouth.
So I believe your opinion or description of a thing can change depending on how it reacts at a time?
you sound like a hater yourself. If you clearly cannot see the problem in this case then people like you with your mentality are part of the problem Kid. Let us just assume it was sparrow he was bringing down. Or lord Kitchener, or some calypso artist that the calypso lovers all wanted to see. The show was advertised, you bought tickets for you and your woman, you are excited because its all on the radio, internet and posters and flyers. then that afternoon they tell you they not allowing sparrow or whoever to enter for whatever nonsensical reason (he singing nasty song about salt fish and eating woman so and so and whatever vulgarity that masked in the songs. Say it was you who are the promoter and paid for flight hotel room and board etc, plus cash advance. the same day Sparrow arrives, they tell you they not allowing him to enter the country and he must leave. no forewarning, no heads up no nothing, except for when the artist was coming through immigration. id sue too i sure u would
If you a going to make comments dealing and look at the findings of the CCJ that would be prudent but to go so far by calling any one HATERS is un productive, and that’s why I suggest that people should look at their comment before pushing the “enter” button because your comment is reckless .
Reading the story, your comment is exactly what i was thinking. Just what would he have said, had they decided to take on his case. Smh