The long-running court case between Mariette Warrington and the Dominica Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBC) is being heard by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), based in Trinidad, today (Tuesday, October 23, 2018).

The case was the first to go to the CCJ after it became Dominica’s final appeal court.

Background of the case

On April 14, 2010, the DBC board terminated Warrington’s employment after she had served for two contracted terms totaling eight years, as general manager, ignoring her request for a renewal of contract and her application for the job after she was ordered to advertise the post.

Nevertheless, while the DBS board searched for a general manager, Warrington continued performing her duties as general manager for 16 months and received the same salary and benefits as she did during her last contract. Upon termination, she was paid her salary for April 2010.

Consequently, Warrington took the matter to court claiming damages for breach of agreement and wrongful dismissal.

She argued that at the end of her last contract there was an implied contract and since Clause 6 of the 2004 contract required DBS to pay six months’ salary and allowances in lieu of notice, sued DBS for $280,000.

However, DBS countersued, claiming that Warrington owed the station $70,553.39. During the trial, she admitted to owing the station and disclosed that the figure was actually $61,299.75. Judge Brian Cottle, ruled that her termination was not unlawful and ordered her to pay that amount.

In his decision, he expressed the view that the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation Act gave the board no legal authority to appoint a manager. Cottle further stated that the court should not imply that there was a contract between Warrington and DBS and, consequently, there was no issue of a breach of contract.

Warrington then took the matter to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC). Her appeal centered around two statues that govern the Labour Contracts Act and the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation Act. Her lawyers had asked the court to examine the DBS Act, specifically Section 6 (6) of that Act that requires the Board of Directors to appoint a manager upon the advice of the Prime Minister.

On September 15, 2015, the ECSC dismissed Warrington’s appeal and upheld the decision of High Court Judge, Brian Cottle.

The Appeals Court ruled that the Labour Contracts Act was not applicable to that case and “cannot supersede the specific provisions of the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation Act.”

The ECSC judges told Warrington that the Act is “clear and unambiguous” that the Prime Minister shall be consulted for the post of manager.

“In these circumstances, the conduct of the parties does not give rise to implying a fixed term contract as contended by the appellant. The effect of the failure of the respondent to get the advice of the Prime Minister meant that any agreement the respondent entered into for the appointment of a manager would be void and unenforceable. The appellant was therefore only entitled to be paid for the services rendered,” the Judges said.

The Dominica Broadcasting Corporation Act, they said, does not permit the Board to appoint a person of its own choice without first seeking the advice of the Prime Minister.

“The onus was on the respondent to prove that the advice of the Prime Minister was not obtained. However, in view of the evidence that was before the learned judge (Judge Cottle), it was open to him to find that on a balance of probabilities, the Prime Minister had not given advice to the respondent on the appointment of a manager,” the ECSC judges said.

Justice Cottle had ruled that the failure of the board to consult with the Prime Minister was “fatal”. The ECSC agreed with him in that regard.

The matter was then taken to the CCJ.

DNO will provide updates as they become available.