The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has reached an out of court settlement with Gordon Henderson, Mc Cathy Marie and Ophelia Marie with respect to a copyright suit.

The plaintiffs (Marie, Henderson and Marie) agreed to withdraw their claims against the CDB for damages and other remedies against the bank for the alleged multiple acts of infringement.

The matter had to do with the bank allegedly reproducing, without license or authority, the musical work “Aie Dominique” by synchronising the work with its pictures in an audio-visual production entitled “Aie Dominique” which purports to show the intervention in Dominica of the Bank after the passage of tropical storm Erika on 27th August. 2015.

DNO attempted to find out the conditions of the settlement, but as is often the case in these matters, the parties have agreed to keep the terms of the settlement confidential.

The plaintiffs were represented by Ronald Charles while CDB was represented by Kevin Williams.