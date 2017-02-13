“Checko” vs Dr. Philbert Aaron among main matters for Court of AppealDominica News Online - Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 9:11 AM
One of the main cases to be dealt by the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is the matter of Abel “Checko” Jno Baptiste vs Dr. Philbert Aaron.
The court commenced it’s sitting in Dominica today, Monday February 13-17, 2017 with a packed list of matters on the Cause list.
On day one of the sitting they will hear Motions/applications to be followed by magisterial criminal appeal against sentence and convictions.
The “Check”/ Dr. Aaron matter is down to be heard on Tuesday February 14, 2017.
In 2013 Dr. Aaron sued ‘Checko’ for defamation after he sang a Calypso ‘Bug her’ and ‘Checko’ failed to enter a defense in the matter.
The court then awarded $130,000 to Aaron. Justice Errol Thomas awarded $75,000 for general damages, $50,000 for aggravated damages and $5,000 for exemplary damages on account of the remix of the song because of Checko’s desire to win the road march title.
A subsequent application to set aside the judgment in default was denied.
Through his lawyer, Singoalla B. Williams case was appealed and it was granted a first adjournment for November 2016.
However on that date Williams was ill and the matter was traversed to February 2017.
Also on the list are magisterial civil appeals, status hearing, high court civil appeals and magisterial criminal appeals.
Fagan John Hope, Kenrick Tyson, Richardson Fontaine, Clement Labassiere, Anselm Drigo, Joseph Senhouse are among those high court criminal appeals against the State and the Queen.
3 Comments
If Dr. Aaron suing Checko for “bug her”, why cant Carlisle sue the Comforter for Call I ?
Only in DA
I glad. People in Dominica too like to think they can say what they want about people with no repercussions. Even worse they want to make song about people and put all you business outside whether it is true or not. That is natinal passtime. Not sports or dance or none of that nonsesne. IS paypwe and beff. So go ahead Dr. Aaron. Sue him and the Calypso Association because they are also responsible for allowing and encouraging this man, to go on their stage and sing that song. I dont know what Aaron does with himself personally, or otherwise, and i respect that and know that is not my business. Checko and other calypso artists need to respect people also because calypso is a divisive tool that was used against our former master, now we using it against ourselves. And because we love maypwe and gossip we welcome calypso with open arms.
…….Fagan John Hope, Kenrick Tyson, Richardson Fontaine, Clement Labassiere, Anselm Drigo, Joseph Senhouse are among those high court criminal appeals against the State and the Queen. And the Queen? Which Queen?
Since we have our head of State and are a republic why have they not dropped this Queen matter?