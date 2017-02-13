One of the main cases to be dealt by the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is the matter of Abel “Checko” Jno Baptiste vs Dr. Philbert Aaron.

The court commenced it’s sitting in Dominica today, Monday February 13-17, 2017 with a packed list of matters on the Cause list.

On day one of the sitting they will hear Motions/applications to be followed by magisterial criminal appeal against sentence and convictions.

The “Check”/ Dr. Aaron matter is down to be heard on Tuesday February 14, 2017.

In 2013 Dr. Aaron sued ‘Checko’ for defamation after he sang a Calypso ‘Bug her’ and ‘Checko’ failed to enter a defense in the matter.

The court then awarded $130,000 to Aaron. Justice Errol Thomas awarded $75,000 for general damages, $50,000 for aggravated damages and $5,000 for exemplary damages on account of the remix of the song because of Checko’s desire to win the road march title.

A subsequent application to set aside the judgment in default was denied.

Through his lawyer, Singoalla B. Williams case was appealed and it was granted a first adjournment for November 2016.

However on that date Williams was ill and the matter was traversed to February 2017.

Also on the list are magisterial civil appeals, status hearing, high court civil appeals and magisterial criminal appeals.

Fagan John Hope, Kenrick Tyson, Richardson Fontaine, Clement Labassiere, Anselm Drigo, Joseph Senhouse are among those high court criminal appeals against the State and the Queen.