Three Chinese nationals who were serving time in jail for theft in Dominica were released from jail this week and deported to China.

Yulong Xie, 27; Jiahui Wen, 37 and Yong Zhong, 39, from Jiangxi Province in China was 2017 were sentenced to three years in jail in for the

theft of EC$104,705.00 (US38,538) from ATM machines of the National Bank of Dominica NBD between July 5 and 9, 2016.

The three men had arrived in Dominica in July, 2016 (separately) and booked at the Fort Young Hotel.

On July 7, 2016 the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) noticed that large sums of monies were withdrawn from two of its ATM machines in Roseau and became suspicious.

Upon checking surveillance cameras, bank officials saw it was done by the Chinese and alerted the police who went to the bank to secure the video recordings.

Further recordings revealed that the men operated mostly at nights.

The police, on July 8, 2016, mounted an operation during the night and spotted Xie and Wen at two ATMs and at the Royal Bank.

They were confronted and a search of their bags revealed a large amount of cash, magnetic strips and VIP cards. They were arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

A search warrant was executed on room 105 at the Fort Young Hotel where Zhong was met.

Three suitcases containing a case was found along with two laptop computers, 17 ATM Skimmers, two magnetic strip cards, reading and writing devices, 261 magnetic strip cards marked VIP were found.

Zhong was arrested on suspicion.

Also found were US$20,000, along with monies in EC, Hong Kong, Bahamian and Chinese currency, among others.

Investigations confirm that due the transactions conducted by the Chinese, NBD lost EC$104,705.00.

They pleaded guilty on January 10, 2017 to the charge of theft and were sentenced January 19, 2017 by Justice Victoria Charles Clarke.

She ordered them deported after serving their jail time and also ordered compensation of EC$5,652.87 to the NBD to be paid in six months or in default six months in jail. The EC$104,705.00 was ordered returned to the bank.