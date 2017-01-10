Chinese nationals plead guilty to theftDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 2:29 PM
Three Chinese nationals who were accused of stealing EC$104,705.00 from the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) pleaded guilty to the offense when they appeared in court on Tuesday.
Their case was adjourned to January 13 where the facts are expected to read followed by sentencing.
Reports are that the men, Yulong Xie; Jianhui Wen and Yong Zhong, withdrew the money from an ATM belonging to NBD last year.
After their arrest, investigators in Jamaica contacted the Dominican police as they try to determine whether the men were part of an international fraud network operating in the region.
When they appeared in court on July 25, 2016, they asked that the matter be “expedited” in order for them to return to China and complained of the condition at the Stock Farm prison.
Speaking through a court-appointed interpreter, Yulong Xie said, “sleep is not well in the prison, we need a speedy trial to go back home.”
At that same appearance last year, Jianhui Wen told the court that while they have committed a crime, they need the process to trial expedited and complained they are not getting food at the prison.
“Not enough food…my belly not full, lunch is okay but breakfast and dinner are the problem, I need to make contact with my family in China,” he said.
Yong Zhong shared the same sentiments but also complained of the space in his prison cell which he described as “small”.
“We have our human rights also even if we have committed an offense, we get only one hour recreation, I need to see a doctor because I am not well,” he said.
The men are represented by Wayne Norde and Bernadatte Lambert.
53 Comments
What would have happened to a local who committed the same crime… ???????????
I am in total agreement with them about the food, due to the fact the hunting season is over, therefore all the stray dogs that are roaming the streets of Dominica particularly Roseau shall be round up like they do in china and properly season to remove the gamey taste , and feed it to them so there belly will be full, it may qualified needing a bigger freezer for storage due to the fact the amount of meat that program may provide , but am just saying ,we will call it chow mien,[ me love you long time].
If China was offering jobs and a chance to maje a new life, all of all you Dominicans would run lije fire so shut the …. up.
So many Dominicans all over the worlt thieving if it is not stealing is carry drugs. A
llhou live in glass windows dont yhriw stones
Popam, following your comments for a while now I can only conclude that you must be a psychopath.
People as you love to avoid the issue. Your comment is beyond the issue and out of place. It makes no sense. Why do you not stick to the issue?
skerro will let them go
. . . And you will take their place.
I agree with all these comments especially as China has abused Human Rights to the limit!
It is amazing we know of all those human rights issues in China and we embrace them through our leaders and don’t expect some of those values to infiltrate our society
You are wrong. Some of you make statements that are uncalled for and unbecoming. Be fair. Common sense is necessary. Why should any one embrace China’s policy? I do not think the leaders you insinuated about embrace China’s policy. China is assisting Dominica. Both governments respect each others’ policy. This should be as far as it goes. If they do not do that a war will commence. They both exercise diplomacy.
If China took over Dominica and other islands, this would be a different story. Pray this never occurs.
The lack of development in Dominica will always make it attractive to overseas criminals as our systems won’t be as advanced as in other countries.
However, these individuals should not be spared and made an example of to deter others who think that we are open for economic crimes. The Chinese themselves aren’t lax or forgiving in their punishment of criminals. These guys must have some connections back home otherwise they wouldn’t be in any hurry to go back and serve time in jail over there.
In bygone years this type of crime obviously never occurred. This technological era tempts criminals to commit all sorts of crimes worldwide. Surprisingly, these Chinese chose D/ca. Why? This is a question the Court should have posed to them. Why did they choose D/ca?
They committed the crime in D/ca. Therefore, they must spend their sentence in D/ca.
You note, to our knowledge, China has not stated a thing about them. The Chinese government must be embarrassed at what they did.
Probably if they return to China, they will be further punished and for embarrassing the Chinese government and its people.
If they were in the US, this government would not deport them. It would ensure that they will not be ill-treated.
There was a case in Canada except, it was a murder case. The murderer came to Canada. He was imprisoned. The Canadian government refused to deport him unless the US government promised he would not be executed. In the end he was sent back.
you know, I’m pretty sure these fellas will think twice before trying to steal again.
We hope. It all depends how long they remain in prison and where they will go to after serving time. Thieves do not get rehabilitated like that. They will need to attend rehabilitating sessions. There are some who never change but become worst.
After they sever their time in jail. Deport them
That’s if they do not have a Dominican passport.
Hurry deport them at their own expense
These guys are bold, wrong and strong.No one took your rights from you,No one put a gun behind your backs and compelled you to steal $104,705,00 from the bank.You used your freedom to defraud our country,in order words you relinguished your rights and freedom.You could go China and visit your mummy, daddy,uncle sister etc,etc but no,you put your hands in the cookie jar,and the way you are talking is,”I pleaded guilty so let us go back China.” No,no it don’t work this way. You do the crime,you do the time in……
Really in their country the cells are much smaller cause they have more people to jail. They should have stolen the bank itself and all of its employees. They refuse to give jobes to full born Dominicans ,but had no problen giving those flat eye boys jobs in the bank again they should have wiped them out and go back to china. Give jobs to your own. It is better for your dog to bite you in your own back yard than a strange dog to bite your ass off. No cause their skin is lighter they must be better than their own. They should have dig out the banks eye out.
vie you stupi man. they were not working in the bank. They stole money from the atm
Did you state that they were given jobs at the bank?
We Dominicans love the Chinese! They build our roads, our State House, Hospital and so much more. Don’t get vexed with me for saying this….I did not invite a single Chinese person to take over our stores in Roseau.
Dominicans will soon be calling the Chinaman “massa”.
Why would you? Do you own stores in Roseau?
If it was in china maybe they would be dead.THey did something wrong so they get exactly what they deserved.
Well, what can I say? They didn’t kill anybody – Just wanted some Ks to open a Chinese take out. They are young men who are thieves and robbers – No different from our lazy black men in DA. We shouldn’t treat them any harsher than de Negro. Waiting for a copy of China’s news paper. Gonna read something like this. “Ske-it is a dem crook! How de L trii a wi poople him put eem jail?? Wi bil em bridge, bil em road, we gee em communis and trii wii poople in em jail!!! China must be fuming for all dem aids they gave us. Oh! they also gave us thieves and robbers.
Most of the Chinese robbers that come are wearing suits, smiling and bearing gifts for our leader.
Anyway how did they happen to be in Dominica in the first place?
What did they expect D/ca’s prison to be like? Good times, eat as much as you can, fill your belly at anytime and have your freedom? They should not expect to be comfortable in a prison as if they are in their house. I suppose they did not expect to get caught. Glad you were caught. If they were not caught they probably would go from country to country stealing. Crooks!
Are they pretending they know nothing about a prison? The last place I would want to be, if never is in a prison; spending time there. In general, prison is not a comfortable place, he way it should be. This is why they should avoid committing crimes.
They wanted a speedy trial so they could return to China? Wherever one hears about a speedy trial for criminals? Did they not expect to spend time in prison for their crime? Take your prison for what you did, stealing EC$104,705.00 from the National Bank of Dominica (NBD).
But they have the nerves to complain, it would be worst for then in China. I hope they are found guilty and rot in Dominica jail.
The PM might give the specialist treatment because of their national status. I am sure they might get away with a little slap.
Go and tell your own government about human rights!yes, Stock farm is no holiday camp but at least you are free to express yourself, like you did today. Try and do that in your home country. that is not to say that we can no do better for our inmates but you guys should go and try to rob ATM’s in China instead and see what happens. I can not imagine your ambassador here is impressed with you.
Dominica nice Boys. in china we would not even see or hear from you all. You do the Crime , now do the Time. De Country Nice Boy.
These foreign national see Dominica as a backward place so they went there pretending that they wanted to see the country but in reality they were on a mission to defraud the banks in Dominica. I hope that they serve at least 5 year in stock farm with no special treatment.
Let’s hope that the sentencing judge applies the law equally because when Dominicans commit crimes in other countries we face the consequences. They need to do the time then go home. If we have to send home every foreign criminal then Dominica would be a a breading ground for foreign criminals.
Just imagine three Dominicans in China making the same request to the court for speedy trial to return to Dominica? Laughable!
This what some of these poeple does, they commit crimes and expect to get favor on their be half, black people doesn’t get special treatment so why should they all everyone should get the same punishment for the same crime.
Please send them back to China.
They are lucky they did not get charged in China.
Note to criminals: you forfeit your rights when you commit a crime.
Hmmm…
Being forced to have to eat outside of their ethnicity will cause their conditions to deteriorate over time.
They do have a point that stockie not good for them… it aint good for anyone. Jail is Jail.
Chinese prison ain’t easy though. . Concentration camp-like jail system.
Happy Rotting!
1 believe dats wat happens wen u allow foreigners to take over ur country cuz how I see it is dat chinese an haitaians are taking over little dominica yes they are bring a bit of income to the country but still there are to many of them dominica is over populated with foreigners.
Why would a Dominican discriminate against a Haitian? Do we not share a common identity and heritage? In all probably there is a likelehood of shared family bloodlines between us.
They come from a country ravaged by nature and need our help – what would you expect if things were reversed? Those people stood up for themselves and earned their freedom with their own blood. For that audacity, the white man has crippled their nation by forcing them to pay him reparations – yet they wont pay reparations to the black man
Dont embarass yourself as a black person who doesnt know our history
The Chinese are here to exploit opportunity, gain resources and spread their influence. Open your eyes.
Those guys need to stay a few years in jail to really learn their lesson. When they come out, if they can’t buy a ticket home they should be put back in jail to work off their ticket or till someone can pay for them.
In De hole they should have lock all you!
Tiefing people hard earned money!
No love no respect
Chinese prison cells not hotel boss!
Take that!
Go cry to de ambassador
Good riddance! !!!!!!
You three are quite lucky to have had a Dominican trial. In China, you either would have been left to rot in jail or shot.
They talking like the prison system in China is so much better/ or the cell would be bigger. Yes, it would be bigger but there would be more of them in a larger area. Like 100,000 inmates in a 500 sq ft room eating rats and mice and stray dogs. Sorry, we don’t eat such in Dominica
You guys think will come in these small islands commit crime and when apprehended place you in a hotel,You guys will be treated same like the local prisoners no special treatment for you guys.
the prison in china maybe no better. It is not a five-star hotel that is in stockfarm. NO preferential treatment.
Your freedom not belong for you guys for now.
Dominicans, imagine if these Chinese had a Dominican passport (I hope they don’t) and committed this crime in the USA. To have this case going on at this particular time, when the talk on the block all over Dominica is about the sale of our passports and how it can hurt our country, to me is nothing short of divinity giving us a vivid example
great observation but i see people like gregor nassief and their likes don’t like your comments.
Plenty people are too blinkered to see any light other than when Skerritt bends over. All the talk and not one CBI investor visible despite thousands of passports sold.
CBI usually invites investors to develop business in an environment without Govt input. In Da, all that is happening is monies are being collected from sales and the purchasers hit a high road to elsewhere.
Why doesnt Nassief go to the bank for a loan?
Why is he getting Govt money for a private enterprise?
Faced your consequences,If you had committed this in your country you guys would have sentence to death or life in prison ,You’re prisoners for now your freedom not below to you guys for now.
What they want to say it would be better in china? They lucky is not china they did it ,they would be standing infront of a firing squad.