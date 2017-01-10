Chinese nationals plead guilty to theftDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 10th, 2017 at 2:29 PM
Three Chinese nationals who were accused of stealing EC$104,705.00 from the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) pleaded guilty to the offense when they appeared in court on Tuesday.
Their case was adjourned to January 13 where the facts are expected to read followed by sentencing.
Reports are that the men, Yulong Xie; Jianhui Wen and Yong Zhong, withdrew the money from an ATM belonging to NBD last year.
After their arrest, investigators in Jamaica contacted the Dominican police as they try to determine whether the men were part of an international fraud network operating in the region.
When they appeared in court on July 25, 2016, they asked that the matter be “expedited” in order for them to return to China and complained of the condition at the Stock Farm prison.
Speaking through a court-appointed interpreter, Yulong Xie said, “sleep is not well in the prison, we need a speedy trial to go back home.”
At that same appearance last year, Jianhui Wen told the court that while they have committed a crime, they need the process to trial expedited and complained they are not getting food at the prison.
“Not enough food…my belly not full, lunch is okay but breakfast and dinner are the problem, I need to make contact with my family in China,” he said.
Yong Zhong shared the same sentiments but also complained of the space in his prison cell which he described as “small”.
“We have our human rights also even if we have committed an offense, we get only one hour recreation, I need to see a doctor because I am not well,” he said.
The men are represented by Wayne Norde and Bernadatte Lambert.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
You three are quite lucky to have had a Dominican trial. In China, you either would have been left to rot in jail or shot.
You guys think will come in these small islands commit crime and when apprehended place you in a hotel,You guys will be treated same like the local prisoners no special treatment for you guys.
the prison in china maybe no better. It is not a five-star hotel that is in stockfarm. NO preferential treatment.
Your freedom not belong for you guys for now.
Dominicans, imagine if these Chinese had a Dominican passport (I hope they don’t) and committed this crime in the USA. To have this case going on at this particular time, when the talk on the block all over Dominica is about the sale of our passports and how it can hurt our country, to me is nothing short of divinity giving us a vivid example
Faced your consequences,If you had committed this in your country you guys would have sentence to death or life in prison ,You’re prisoners for now your freedom not below to you guys for now.
What they want to say it would be better in china? They lucky is not china they did it ,they would be standing infront of a firing squad.