The case involving three Chinese nationals who pleaded guilty to theft has been adjourned to Tuesday January 17, 2017.

The three,Yulong Xie, Jianhui Wen and Yong Zhong were arrested and charged for the theft of EC$104,705 between July 5-9 2016, the property of the National Bank of Dominica (NBD).

The facts of the case were to have been presented to the court on January 13, 2017 followed by sentencing but the prosecution told the court that they need a few more days to deal with the matter.

State prosecutor in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Karlita Benjamin, told the court that the DPP, who has conduct of the matter, was unwell and requested more time.

The court adjourned the matter to January 17, 2017.

Wayne Norde, who represents the men, while not objecting to the brief adjournment told the court that the men have been committed to stand trial since November 2016 and also gave an early indication that they were going to plead guilty.

He asked the court to fixed an early date for the matter to be dealt with ( January 16, 2017).

“I pray and beg for Monday January 16, 2017…they have been in custody since July 2016 and want that matter over,” Norde told the court.

In other court news, Nadisha Drigo Denizene pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft. She is charged with stealing between April 25, 2014 and March 7, 2015 animal feed costing $82,753.05 of the Portsmouth Animal Feed Center.

She is further charged with stealing $16,382.20 from the same business place on the same date.

Wayne Norde is her lawyer.