Registrar of the High Court, Ossie Walsh has disclosed that the Civil Court, which has been operating in the jury room under Justice Bernie Stephenson, is 99 percent ready and will operate from a new location.

Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage and destruction to Dominica last September and severely disrupted the country’s court system with the Magistrate’s Court, Criminal and Civil Courts all being affected.

At a press conference held on April 12, 2018 Minister of Justice Rayburn Blackmoore, along with Registrar Walsh said that work is at an advanced stage to ensure that the court system returns to normal.

“The court has come a long way as compared to the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” Walsh stated. “We did have problems but we have gone a long way despite the many challenges. Much of the work in the civil court is 99% complete and that will take place downstairs in the main building and Justice Bernie Stephenson is pleased with the work done.

He continued, “Justice Stephenson is a very proactive person and doing all to ensure that the civil court meets and matters are being dealt with expeditiously. We will open for sure this month. The criminal court is a different issue altogether and while the room is done but we have other things to put in place.”

According to Walsh, while there is “a backlog” of cases but once it is “managed properly” things will run smoothly.

“Hopefully, next month we want to have the criminal court going since we are also ordering our computers and other necessities. Justice Stephenson is now comfortable in Wall House. We are trying to cut cost and will adjust the civil court’s sitting so the Master will be sitting at the Civil Court. We are also putting things in place for proper mediation. The residence of Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke is also complete and with a few bits and pieces things are running well,” the Registrar said.

He also revealed that case management sessions will be held soon for the holding of the criminal court.

“It’s a challenge since we have to ensure all files are in order, the lawyers and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office are all doing what it takes,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Blackmoore stated that he is proud of the work of the staff of the registrar who he said “despite the rough conditions” they work “well and I want to congratulate them.”