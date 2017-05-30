Two Colombian nationals who were charged with ‘possession of a card making device’ and who had pleaded guilty, have now changed their plea to not guilty after they were charged with money laundering.

They are now on remand at the Dominica State Prison.

Andres Giovanny Giraldo Salamanca, a male from Colombia and Angie Marcela Garcia Garzon, a female also from Colombia were arrested and charged for the offence which the State alleges took place between April 29, 2017 and May 4, 2017.

However, since their guilty plea, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has slapped them with three money laundering charges and as a result, they have changed their previous guilty plea to not guilty.

The FIU is alleging, that the two did engage in money laundering by having in their possession US$6,034.00 (equivalent to EC$16,110.78) and that it was from the proceeds of crime or believing same to be the proceeds of crime.

They are also alleging that the two did engage in money laundering by having in their possession EC$10,440.00 and that it was from the proceeds of crime or believing same to be the proceeds of crime.

The other charge is that the two did engage in money laundering by having in their possession EC$7,000.00 and that it was from the proceeds of crime or believing same to be the proceeds of crime.

The matter has been adjourned to August 14, 2017.

They are represented by attorney at law Wayne Norde.