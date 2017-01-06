A 68-year-od man from the community of Coulibistrie has been reported missing by his family and the police.

He has been identified as Lennox Charles.

The police say he went missing between 6:00 am and 7:00 pm on January 3, 2017.

He is about five feet, 11 inches tall, light brown in complexion, well built with gray hair, police PRO, Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the nearest police station.