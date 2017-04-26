The two individuals who were involved in a violent incident in Pointe Michel, which drew wide public outrage, have appeared before a Roseau Magistrate and slapped with several charges to which they pleaded not guilty.

Vernal LeFleur and Marcellus Rafoul were not arrested after the April 16, 2017 fracas, drawing outcry and condemnation of the police by the public. The police decided to proceed via summons and the matter was brought before the court.

The incident was captured on video and it soon went viral on the internet.

Rafoul was seen in the video with a cutlass and a stone in his hand inflicting blows on Liam Pascal while LeFleur was armed with two bottles which she broke and inflicted several stab wounds on Pascal.

Rafoul was charged malicious damage; intimidation (with a stone); throwing missiles in the public; intimidation (with a cutlass); disorderly conduct; battery and armed with an offensive weapon (cutlass).

LeFleur, his girlfriend, was charged with malicious damage; intimidation; wounding and disorderly conduct.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to August 28, 2017.

Disclosure is to be effected on or before July 28, 2017.

Since they were not arrested, the issue of bail did not come into question.

They are being represented by attorney, Joshua Francis in the matter.