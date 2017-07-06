A charge of conspiracy to rob Jewellers International against Elrado Ducreay, Cynthia Dorsett and Craig Christian has been dismissed by the court.

The charge against the three was dismissed for want of prosecution.

Ducreay expressed delight that the matter is over. He said the prosecution never had any evidence against him and he has always been an innocent man.

“It’s long overdue…plus lack of evidence. I spent over 100 days in prison for a crime that I did not commit. I am now discussing and working with my lawyer to take civil court action to have my reputation restored,” he said.

Some 45 Rolex watches, valued at over $1.8-million, were allegedly stolen in the robbery, which took place on May 21, 2016.

Jewellers International is located inside Fort Young Hotel.

A total of six was charged in relation to the matter.