Court dismisses three in alleged Jewellers International robberyDominica News Online - Thursday, July 6th, 2017 at 12:49 PM
A charge of conspiracy to rob Jewellers International against Elrado Ducreay, Cynthia Dorsett and Craig Christian has been dismissed by the court.
The charge against the three was dismissed for want of prosecution.
Ducreay expressed delight that the matter is over. He said the prosecution never had any evidence against him and he has always been an innocent man.
“It’s long overdue…plus lack of evidence. I spent over 100 days in prison for a crime that I did not commit. I am now discussing and working with my lawyer to take civil court action to have my reputation restored,” he said.
Some 45 Rolex watches, valued at over $1.8-million, were allegedly stolen in the robbery, which took place on May 21, 2016.
Jewellers International is located inside Fort Young Hotel.
A total of six was charged in relation to the matter.
11 Comments
Soooo who robbed the place??
These people were arrested, charged and jailed but charges were dismissed and were found not guilty. That mean they were INOCENT. They were NOT PROVEN GUILTY. So how come people who were connected to the government passport business are called CRIMINALS. Can those people who are calling them criminals be sued now or after the case(s) is called.
only in dominica someone can go to jail without evidence
Terrible for the procecution.The DPP and the police are not earning their pay.This is making a mockery of law and order and the judicial system in Dominica.Recently the Judge took the DPP to task and it created a controversy,but was the judge right? Also the Dominican police have failed on many levels in many cases to get convictions.So how can we have confidence in them to safeguard us.Is it a matter of resources, training or a callous and lackadaisical approach to the state of crime in the country whilst following the lead of el Supremo.,He lies to the country and has low moral values, believing that he can spin his way out of any situation where he is found wanting.Having said this,the sad situation is not a laughing matter nor should it be taken lightly and the intervention of some retired jurists as consultants should be brought in to guide the DPP and the police for things to get better.This low point is not acceptable.
The amateur nature and incompetence of DA justice system is becoming too much to bear
Sue them for loosing 100dys of your life
Most likely police incompetence again..It makes no sense
The Police officers tasked with investigating crimes are overly incompetent and they are asking for the public HELP to solve CRIME.
Case dismissed again……SMH, NO evidences!!!!!
GOD always vindicates the cause of His children…all the best Rado
Abother dismissal……. But what is funny is how the judges in Dominica NEVER dismiss a mariguana charge. The system has long been overdue for a makeover. All the judges in the chair playing God judging people and making decisions to lock marijuana offenders left and right but can never provide the evidence to charge people with murder, assult, or even robbery. The only recent person to be charged for murder is a poor vagabond in Roseau who is charged for 3 murders and probably only bcuz he can’t afford a decent attorney. CHUPES!!!!
good job lad…. now make them pay you