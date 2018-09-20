Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Her Ladyship Dame Janice Pereira has raised concerns that one year after Hurricane Maria court facilities in Dominica have not been restored to normal operations.

She was speaking during the opening of the New Law Year on Tuesday via a simulcast from St. Kitts.

Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica on 18th September, 2017 and one year on the island is still struggling to return to some sense of normalcy.

The Courts infrastructure was severely damaged with judges and court staff rendered homeless.

“Sadly one year on, court facilities have not been restored to normal operations,” Pereira said.

She pointed out that there was a heavy reliance on paper records in Dominica and many of them have been reported lost or destroyed by the hurricane.

According to Pereira these factors coupled with a lack of operation facilities make recovery slow.

“Some hearings have been facilitated in makeshift facilities while repair works are ongoing,” she noted.

She went on to say that the hearing of appeals from Dominica was also facilitated by the Court sitting in St Lucia.

“It is our hope that all efforts will be made to enable the courts to return to full operations,” Pereira stated.

She indicated that the Court Headquarters have been doing all in its power to make this happen and has reached out to donor agencies for assistance in replacing the destroyed court equipment necessary for returning the court to a state of operational efficiency.

At a press conference held on April 12, 2018, Minister of Justice Rayburn Blackmoore, along with Registrar Ossie Walsh said that work was at an advanced stage to ensure that the court system returns to normal.

“The court has come a long way as compared to the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” Walsh stated. “We did have problems but we have gone a long way despite the many challenges. Much of the work in the civil court is 99% complete and that will take place downstairs in the main building and Justice Bernie Stephenson is pleased with the work done.”