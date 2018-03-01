Court frees Savanne Paille man of murderDominica News Online - Thursday, March 1st, 2018 at 11:17 AM
The court has freed a Savanne Paille man of murder.
Trevor Abraham was accused of murdering Hubert Wright, 53, of Grand Bay.
Wright’s partly decomposing body was found in a shallow grave in Savanne Paille on November 8, 2016 around 6:30 pm.
Abraham was represented in court by Wayne Norde.
More info on this matter will be published later.
