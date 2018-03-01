Trevor Abraham (left) with his attorney Wayne Norde

The court has freed a Savanne Paille man of murder.

Trevor Abraham was accused of murdering Hubert Wright, 53, of Grand Bay.

Wright’s partly decomposing body was found in a shallow grave in Savanne Paille on November 8, 2016 around 6:30 pm.

Abraham was represented in court by Wayne Norde.

More info on this matter will be published later.