Judges of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has frowned on Ian Teddy Elick of the Kalinago Territory who was convicted in 2014 on charges of intimidation, theft, malicious damage, battery, threats, and assault on a woman.

The court headed by Chief Justice Dame Janice M. Pereira with Justice of Appeal Madame Louise Blenman and Gertal Thom hear Elick’s appeal this week.

Elick who represented himself in the appeal told the court that the sentence imposed when he was before the Magistrate’s Court was “harsh” and he was “sorry” for his actions and was asking for “leniency”. He was given 6 months in jail on the charges of theft, malicious damage and battery to run concurrently. On the other charges of intimidation, assault, battery and threats he was given a total of 3 years.

He was arrested and charged for his abuse of two women in 2014 and had threatened to “chop off the head of one of them.”

Elick who has a long list of convictions dating back to 1995 involving battery, malicious damage, threats and assault on a female asked the court to “forgive him” since he was an “abused child” and raised without a father.

However, he thought the Magistrate’s sentence was too harsh and he appealed the matter.

The justices at the appeal court were not amused.

“You intended to make her worthless…worse than a dog at the way you treated her, you stripped her of her dignity putting her naked in the road, people don’t even treat their dogs in such inhumane ways as you did to her. They charged you under the “Small Charges Act” the police let you out,” the Chief Justice told Elick in relation to the assault on his female victim.

She continued, “We see a culture of violence from you against women dating way back and this is despicable and woeful. Your aim was to make her an object. Woman are not objects of a man’s desire…you are just lucky. You have contempt for women and now you come crying in court for leniency, we are minded to up the sentence, women are not your footstool or your chairs, you have a pattern you are angry and needs to control yourself. The way you assaulted the women are very serious and reflects an attitude in the society.

The justices then increased the sentence of threats to 2 years but since the maximum sentence for battery is one year and the magistrate give him two years they decreased it to the one year and they affirmed the rest of the decision of the magistrate.

“Our hands are tired…you have gotten away with your heinous threats and crimes against women, respect your girls and boys and respect will come to you as well,” the judges told him.

Elick responded, “Thanks and God bless you all.”

“God bless you also,” the justices replied.