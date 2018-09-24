Magistrate Bernard Pacquette has “struck off” for want of prosecution a drugs matter involving businessman Clyde Ferreira and co-accused Haitian nationals Dantes Alexandre and Sedieu Cean along with Dominicans Evans Paul, Francis Arthurton and Masalino Olive.

They were arrested back in February 2017 after a massive cocaine bust at the Woodbridge Bay Port. It was reported that 34 kilos of cocaine were allegedly seized.

There were several trial dates for the matter but none came to fruition and the court finally fixed Monday, September 24, 2018, as “the final adjournment date” and asked that “all prosecution witnesses be summoned for the trial.”

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the only prosecution witness present was the investigating police officer.

It was disclosed that none of the other prosecution witnesses were served and hence were absent.

Defense lawyer Cara Shillingford asked the court to “dismiss the matter” since it was a “final adjournment” and the witnesses were absent.

But police prosecutor Sergeant Jeffery James asked the court not to dismiss the matter and requested another final adjournment date.

Magistrate Pacquette was not amused and said he had made certain decisions and had indicated that this was the “final adjournment” for the matter to be tried.

He struck if off for “want of prosecution.”

The cocaine reportedly had a street value of EC$918,000.

All of the accused men were on bail.