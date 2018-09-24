Court strikes off drug case against four Dominicans, two HaitiansDominica News Online - Monday, September 24th, 2018 at 12:54 PM
Magistrate Bernard Pacquette has “struck off” for want of prosecution a drugs matter involving businessman Clyde Ferreira and co-accused Haitian nationals Dantes Alexandre and Sedieu Cean along with Dominicans Evans Paul, Francis Arthurton and Masalino Olive.
They were arrested back in February 2017 after a massive cocaine bust at the Woodbridge Bay Port. It was reported that 34 kilos of cocaine were allegedly seized.
There were several trial dates for the matter but none came to fruition and the court finally fixed Monday, September 24, 2018, as “the final adjournment date” and asked that “all prosecution witnesses be summoned for the trial.”
However, when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the only prosecution witness present was the investigating police officer.
It was disclosed that none of the other prosecution witnesses were served and hence were absent.
Defense lawyer Cara Shillingford asked the court to “dismiss the matter” since it was a “final adjournment” and the witnesses were absent.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Jeffery James asked the court not to dismiss the matter and requested another final adjournment date.
Magistrate Pacquette was not amused and said he had made certain decisions and had indicated that this was the “final adjournment” for the matter to be tried.
He struck if off for “want of prosecution.”
The cocaine reportedly had a street value of EC$918,000.
All of the accused men were on bail.
8 Comments
All you want pm boys in jail that’s why skerrit and his corats must go it getting worse by the minute these guys should be in jail what the law telling them it’s fine go head get more all man for there pocket Bernard how much they pay u
Dominica is really the place where all crime is legal. I don’t care what the laws say. I have watched murderers go free when everyone knows who did it but for some reason the courts can’t prove it. Now you have caught drug dealers ‘red-handed” with 34 kilos of coke valued at $918,000 and not even that you could prosecute. You wonder why Dominica seems to becoming a lawless place, that is the main reason. As a Dominican citizen I know for a fact that if I commit a crime I will get off as long as I can afford an attorney. Anyways to the young men who were caught, I hope your next shipment is twice the size as I know you going to have to make up for this loss of merchandise. BTW don’t worry about the police catching you, if they do, the case will never get to trial.
This is typical of the Skerrit-led regime. The government, the police, the DPP Office, the entire judicial system are in disarray. Criminals walk free, innocent people are targeted and forced to face fictitious charges spending thousands of dollars to retain the services of lawyers. Nothing, absolutely nothing is working satisfactorily in Dominica. National security, healthcare system, economy, judicial system, the government itself , all can be perfectly described as derelict vehicles. The country is precariously teetering on the brink of total collapse. Chase Skerrit and his minions out of government with your votes when the opportunity arises.
Wow wow only in the corrupt land,the accused will get caught somewhere else,smdh.The drugs will continue coming in and destroying our young people.
Is this some kind of joke? I have a couple of questions:
(1) Why wasn’t a lawyer assigned to the case for the prosecution?
(2) Why was this case tried in a magistrate’s court? Shouldn’t a case like be tried in the high court?
(3) Was the prosecution trying to lose this case?
I am not a lawyer, but a curious bystander.
This is a black eye for criminal justice in Dominica. It’s a sham. The same thing happened when even police were not present for a hearing pertaining to the homicide which happened at the Portsmouth police station. So what did we learn and what are we, if ever , going to do about it? Looks like the entire country is corrupt. Say it ain’t so
SMFH. The police management needs to be axed. Dominicans should be outraged and asking for the replacement of the commisioner and deputy right now. The police force seems to be no longer serving the public interest. Yet we see politicians taken to court on trumped up political charges where some appear and others do what they want. I will say again when the bottom dinally drop of everyone will suffer. Dominica is and experiment in stupidity and a man made disaster waiting to happen. All will be affected.