Edison “Kurt” Pemberton who on March 17, 2017 was sentenced by High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke to serve four years and seven months in jail with time served on remand had his sentenced varied by Justice Charles-Clarke.

Pemberton had pleaded guilty to the charge of grievous bodily harm with intent on November 23, 2015. He was accused of chopping his girlfriend during a brutal cutlass attack at her workplace in November 2015.

He was brought back to court for the variation of his sentence after it was brought to the attention of the Judge that during the time he was awaiting the trial of his matter, he was incarcerated for six (6) months and he was not on remand awaiting his trial as was first indicated to the trial Judge.

He has been in prison since the incident in 2015, so his four years and seven months sentence commenced at the expiration of his six months jail.

So his sentence will be varied by 8 months 27 days, meaning that amount of time was taken off the original sentence of four years and seven months.

In other matters, the court has adjourned sentencing of John Frank Stedman until April 28, 2017. A psychologist is being awaited before sentencing. Stedman pleaded guilty to bestiality.

Nadisha Drigo Denizene of Portsmouth, who is facing two charges of theft was asked to return to court for reporting on July 10, 2017. A trial date was set for April 2017 but she told the court that she was due to have a baby during that time. She pleaded not guilty and was told to ensure that she gets a lawyer.

Leroy Williams who is charged with causing death by dangerous driving had his matter set for reporting on April 25, 2017. The prosecution told the court that they are ready to proceed. The court also set April 25, 2017 for reporting in the murder trial of Loweate Montelle Dick who is charged with the February 16, 2015 murder of Ken Mitchel.

Meantime, the court has set April 28, 2017 for the sentencing of Gary Jno Finn who pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13 year-old girl between December 31, 2012 and March 31, 2013.