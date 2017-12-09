CRIME STOPPERS DOMINICA (CSD) sympathies with all those who were affected as a result of the passage of hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017. We also extend our condolences to those who lost loved ones during and after the storm.

As a nation, let us continue to work towards cultivating a spirit of unity and peacefulness as we join forces towards rebuilding our nature island.

Crime Stoppers Dominica’s continues to serve you. The call centre is located outside of Dominica and agents are available to take reports on any type of crime. The call is confidential and is free. If you have information on any type of criminal activity, call toll free 1-800-TIPS [8477] and give the agent the information. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersdominica.org.

Remember that Crime Stoppers Dominica is not the police. The organisation was established to allow the public to speak up against crime without having their identity revealed.

Let us work together to help reduce crime in Dominica.