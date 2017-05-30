Chairman of Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD), Stewart Paris, has revealed that a “commendable” 54 percent increase in calls dealings with crime related matters for the year 2016.

He made the announcement at the Company’s fundraising cocktail event on Saturday 27th May 2017, at the Fort Young Hotel.

“We at Crime Stoppers are encouraged by the growing support we are receiving from the community based on the progressive increase on reports received from members of the community. The call center in Canada, which handles the anonymous calls on behalf of Crime Stoppers, reported that there was a fifty-four percent increase in anonymous calls to the call center in 2016 over that received in 2015,” Paris stated.

He described many of the calls received to be “valid tips,” and the company is also encouraged by receiving the Garry Murphy Global Vision Award 2016 by Crime Stoppers International, for the progress the Dominican branch has made with the current level of work they are doing.

“We are fully inspired by your (those gathered at the event) continuous support and sponsorship and your presence here tonight tells us loudly that we are not alone in this effort to make our country a safer place for everyone,” Paris remarked.

From the period 2013 to 2017, CSD received over 200 crime-related calls and as a result of those calls, 20 arrests have been made.

The event was also used as an avenue for recognizing sponsors that assisted the company on its journey to where it is now.

Awards were presented to sponsors based on categories ranging from bronze to platinum, with the platinum sponsors being; Archipelago Trading; Jay Astaphans & Co for their continuance in ensuring the financial sustainability of CSD; Ross University, being one of the first sponsors of CSD from its inception IN 2013; Secret Bay Resort for their sponsorship of several billboards across the island;

Several media houses were also awarded within the ‘Gold Sponsor’ category which included Dominica News Online.