DAEC President suggests ‘middle person’ in gun amnestyDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 5th, 2018 at 1:29 PM
President of the Evangelical Association of Dominica (DAEC), Pastor Randy Rodney, is suggesting putting in place a ‘middle person’ if there is to be a genuine gun amnesty in Dominica.
He was speaking in light of a series of violent gun-related crimes on the island which left three men dead.
Speaking on the local radio station, Q95, he also expressed concerns that Dominican men are not able to communicate with each other.
He is of the opinion that people with illegal firearms will not surrender them, even if there is an amnesty because they fear reprisals.
“People who have illegal weapons, even if there is an amnesty where they can bring it to the armory, they are not going to do that,” he stated. “They will not do that because they fear reprisals and even if you say that they would not be charged at the time, obviously somebody’s brain is going to tell them that if I take it to the police and the police is responsible for looking at me, they are going to be looking, their eyes are going to be on me.”
According to Pastor Rodney, this where a middle person comes in.
“So if you have an amnesty, a genuine amnesty, you must have a person whom you trust, who these people have confidence will not reveal their names and nature,” he stated.
He is concerned that men in Dominica are not able to communicate with each other in a proper way.
“Our men don’t know how to converse with other people far less other men,” he said. “So that if you find two men who are short on language in terms of their ability to communicate effectively it’s going to always end up in a row, which now that row speaks with guns.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
I totally agree with you sir, great suggestion.
In Mark 10:25 Jesus said It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” . Similarly I say it is easier for me to believe that dictators around the world will finance and arm their supporters with illegal guns than to put any serious gun amnesty in place, especially when those dictators know their future is in trouble and they need their supporters to shed blood to defend them. I am talking about countries that are governed by dictator but I don’t believe we have a dictator in Dominica
Let’s be real pas. Randy. Do you really believe that Skerrit and Blackmore interested in gun amnesty with an election that many believe he will lose? Look pas. Randy during the 2014 election Skerrit is on record telling laborites in Wesley that if they vote uwp, the blood of the people would be on them. Not too long ago the commissioner of police made mention of guns that arrived in Dominica from Florida and according to him, they knew who was responsible. Tony Astaphan, the official voice and face of the DLp told us that the guns did not come in a brown or red barrel but in a BLUE barely. Has anyone in Dominica, especially the person (s) been arrested or brought in for questioning? What we have seen from this cabal is, if someone is a uwp supporter and has a license gun they will go after them but if you are a dlp and known to have an unlicensed gun like your brother bubbles it’s ok. Dlp illegal guns are for the battle of armagadon, after Skerrit is voted out
In all the mess,chaos, confusion that this conuntry has degenerated into under the lazy Skerrit led DLP, this man/pastor Rodney,has resolutely and stridently stood up for denouncing the bad and elevating the good..Well fone Sir!!! Many pastors glibly preach “God did not give me a spirit of fear”,,but their actions or inactions suggest that they are in perpetual state of fear. Shame on them !!!..Many are even purchased ($$$$$$$$$$$$$$$). Because the police force is largely a broken institution since 2004, I tend to agree with the pastor ..Some of these political officers ,exhibit diarrhoea of the tongue,therefore the public distrust them.They talk ,and talk,even of their incompetences..I am all for designated middlemen to help to reduce the number of illegal guns on island
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
At least this looks like an attempt for positive action. I hope something gets done and fast. Trust comes at a high price because should it go wrong then the repercussions could be severe for our little island for years to come.
May God guide you all.
Bless you Pastor Rodney and well said. I concur with what you propose. We hope that the authourity concerned will listen and consult you for how best to implement and offer support and confidence to the police authority in charge..
Gods Guidance.
Ya Satan and his acolyte, the slicker trying to change his screen name again. What do you have to offer regarding the fire in Marigot. The people elected you to be there in times of need a phone call isn’t all’