The Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce (DAIC), Dominica’s premier Private Sector representative body strongly condemns the break and entry of the Digicel building and theft at the Muslim Store, Universal Elegance which occurred on June 15th, 2017.

Unnecessary actions such as this only add to the challenges businesses have to overcome as they seek to support the local economy.

We applaud the local authorities for their work thus far and ask anyone with information to come forward to the local authorities or to Crime Stoppers.

The DAIC reiterates its support for the efforts of crime fighting agencies such as Crime Stoppers which continue to work with the police and Government to fight crime because of the negative impact this has on business and society.

The DAIC encourages businesses and the general public to continue to work with these organizations to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in our country.