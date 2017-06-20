DAIC condemns break in a Muslim StoreDominica News Online - Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 at 9:09 AM
The Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce (DAIC), Dominica’s premier Private Sector representative body strongly condemns the break and entry of the Digicel building and theft at the Muslim Store, Universal Elegance which occurred on June 15th, 2017.
Unnecessary actions such as this only add to the challenges businesses have to overcome as they seek to support the local economy.
We applaud the local authorities for their work thus far and ask anyone with information to come forward to the local authorities or to Crime Stoppers.
The DAIC reiterates its support for the efforts of crime fighting agencies such as Crime Stoppers which continue to work with the police and Government to fight crime because of the negative impact this has on business and society.
The DAIC encourages businesses and the general public to continue to work with these organizations to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in our country.
Comments
DAIC is filled with HYPOCRITES, when the president say to boycott Brizee Mart their mouths were shut like 10 RAT TRAP!
This robbery has created a great financial loss for the owners and also for the insurance company. It may also have caused lack of employment.
All robberies, once reported are to be condemned.
As for the robber (s), God knows who you are. You are not hidden from Him. You did not escape from his scrutiny of your heartless and evil works. Just wait and see what will occur to you, whether it takes a few months or years to the end of your life and eternal judgment.
They broke and opened my cousin’s house; no body condemn doe! All you playing “politically correctness?” Every robbery should be condemned.
would rather see a comment on the election roro from the DAIC