Dallas officer kills St. Lucian after mistaking his apartment for her ownDominica News Online - Friday, September 7th, 2018 at 3:04 PM
A Dallas, Texas, officer fatally shot a 26-year-old man from St. Lucia on Thursday night when she entered his apartment in Dallas, mistaking it for her own, police say.
Media reports indicate the officer was not hurt in the 10 p.m. shooting and the man has been identified as Botham Shem Jean.
According to the reports, the police officer arrived at the apartment complex after working a full shift and was still in uniform when she entered Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her home.
No details were given on what happened next but the officer eventually fired her gun, hitting Jean, the reports said.
He later died at a hospital.
The officer has been placed on leave while the matter is being investigated by the District Attorney’s office.
An incomplete story, missing pertinent information. DNO if you don’t have all the information, hold off on publishing… questions such as “How did she enter his apartment?” Did she have a master key for all apartments on the complex? The caption under the man’s photo…? What is that supposed to say to the reader? The story headline for Christ’s sake… had to read it 4 times and then read the article to sort of understand what it meant… come on , you guys can do better.
ADMIN: Thank you for your feedback. This is a widely reported and still developing story. An investigation is ongoing into the details but the current facts are very much newsworthy.
Please make some sense for me here.
Firstly, she must have just moved to the area for her to mistake someone else’s apartment for hers.
Secondly, it is not her apartment, how did she gain access inside? The apartments share keys in common? Nice looking young man shot by a wandering female officer? Something doesn’t click!
Another one to be swept under the carpet.
I guess her key could open all the apartments in the building.
What rubbish. Pure evil nonsense
That is the nonsense I can’t take there!! How u mistake his apartment 4 urs n shoot the boy!! Awa!! Thesethings don’t make sense to me. It’s wrong to stereotype but in this instance I can’t help it. What right did u have to shoot b4 asking a question? I’m sure he was pulling up on his couch or eating or something…Stupesss…RIP young man. Senseless killings r taking over America