A Dallas, Texas, officer fatally shot a 26-year-old man from St. Lucia on Thursday night when she entered his apartment in Dallas, mistaking it for her own, police say.

Media reports indicate the officer was not hurt in the 10 p.m. shooting and the man has been identified as Botham Shem Jean.

According to the reports, the police officer arrived at the apartment complex after working a full shift and was still in uniform when she entered Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her home.

No details were given on what happened next but the officer eventually fired her gun, hitting Jean, the reports said.

He later died at a hospital.

The officer has been placed on leave while the matter is being investigated by the District Attorney’s office.