Member of the La Plaine Village Council, Jason Fontaine, has sent a demand letter to MP for La Plaine, Petter Saint Jean, through his lawyer Cara Shillingford, demanding an apology for alleged defamation.

The letter dated June 14, 2017, demands an apology and full compensation within 14 days of receipt.

Fontaine has confirmed to DNO that he is taking the action against Saint Jean through his attorney.

The letter alleges that on Friday the 2nd of June 2017, Fontaine met Saint Jean in a restaurant in Lagoon and greeted him saying, “Good afternoon, Parl Rep.”

However in response, Saint Jean said he was not Fontaine’s parl rep.

“I am not your parl rep. Don’t call me parl rep,” was Saint Jean’s response, according to the letter.

The letter went on to say that Saint Jean then allegedly described Fontaine in a derogatory term, which was heard by several people in the vicinity of the restaurant.

“Since the date of this slander, Mr. Fontaine has been confronted and ridiculed by numerous persons. He has suffered significant shame and embarrassment. Your unfounded accusations have greatly lowered my client’s reputation in the minds of right-thinking members of society,” the letter stated.

The letter demanded an apology within 14 days of Saint Jean receiving it.

“You must also (in words approved by my client) inform all persons who heard the slander that this was a false and malicious lie. These approved words must be published both on the radio and in the newspaper,” the letter said. “You are hereby warned to stop spreading defamatory rumors about my client immediately. Moreover, you are required to pay adequate compensation to Mr. Fontaine for destroying his reputation. Full compensation in an agreed sum must be paid within 14 days of receipt of this letter.”

The letter stated that should Saint Jean fail to comply, legal proceedings will commence against him without further notice.