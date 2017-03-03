Deputy Chief of Police apologizes to High CourtDominica News Online - Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 9:56 AM
Acting Deputy Chief of Police, Davidson Valerie, appeared before High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke on Friday morning and issued a public apology for the failure of police officers to show up at the court on Thursday, March 2 2017.
Justice Charles-Clarke had summoned the Police Chief or his deputy to give reasons for the absence of the police which resulted in the court having to be adjourned.
Valerie had tentatively met in chambers with the Judge on March 2nd.
“We regret what happened due to some miscommunication between the police and the court,” he said to Charles-Clarke at the High Court. “It’s not a regular thing and we regret what happened and deeply apologize to Her Ladyship and the court.”
Charles-Clarke commended Valerie for responding to her concerns and for immediately coming to the court to address the matter.
“We need to have better collaboration between the court and the police, ” the Judge said.
Charles-Clarke was not amused on Thursday when no police officers turned up for court proceedings, saying it was ‘disrespectful.’ She summoned Police Chief Daniel Carbon or his deputy to court to answer to the matter. She also said they could be held in contempt.
It is protocol to have police officers present during court proceedings to provide security and the like.
