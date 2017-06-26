A very public dispute between High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Evelina Baptiste, has been settled.

Last Friday, Baptiste apologized to Charles-Clarke in court over statements she made in the media and the apology was accepted.

“This matter, for all intents and purpose is now considered closed,” Registrar Ossie Walsh said in a statement.

Recently Charles-Clarke had chastised the office of the DPP for what she described as not doing “enough for the speedy prosecution of matters.”

She noted that matters at the office of the DPP were “unacceptable” since important judicial time was being wasted before matters were prosecuted and the office must put its house in order since things have gone too far.

She also said efforts must be made to improve operations at the office of the DPP.

But DPP Baptiste hit back with a press release, blasting Charles-Clarke for being “DPP and Judge and setting cases for the DPP. ”

She said the judge’s statements were “erroneous and unfortunate”.

Baptiste accused the judge of usurping the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions by setting matters for trial.

“It is the Director of Public Prosecutions, in consultation with the Judge, who is responsible for setting matters for trial,” she said.

Last week Charles-Clarke refused to hear Baptiste in court, telling her “I will not hear you.”

"This morning, in open court, the Honourable Director of Public Prosecutions offered an apology regarding her statement to the press which Her Ladyship Justice Charles-Clarke accepted. This matter, for all intents and purpose is now considered closed," Walsh wrote.

“The court will continue to jealously guard and safeguard at all times its integrity and purpose as it continues to administer impartially justice for all in its overall quest to uphold the Administration of Justice in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.