Dispute between High Court Judge and DPP continuesDominica News Online - Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 8:51 AM
A very public dispute between High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke and Director of public prosecutions ( DPP) Evelina Baptiste continued on Wednesday when the judge refused to hear the DPP in court.
The court was hearing a murder case when the judge told the DPP that she will not be heard.
“I will not hear you,” the judge said to Baptiste.
Charles-Clarke repeated that she will not hear the DPP, who eventually sat down.
The court matter was then taken over by one of the state attorneys from the office of the DPP.
Recently Charles-Clarke had chastised the office of the DPP for what she described as not doing “enough for the speedy prosecution of matters.”
She noted that matters at the office of the DPP were “unacceptable” since important judicial time was being wasted before matters were prosecuted and the office must put its house in order since things have gone too far.
She also said efforts must be made to improve operations at the office of the DPP.
But DPP Baptiste hit back with a press release, blasting Charles-Clarke for being “DPP and Judge and setting cases for the DPP. ”
She said the judge’s statements were “erroneous and unfortunate”.
Baptiste accused the judge of usurping the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions by setting matters for trial.
“It is the Director of Public Prosecutions, in consultation with the Judge, who is responsible for setting matters for trial,” she said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
It’s quite shocking that there’s a dispute between the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP and the High Court Judge on the island of Dominica. I had no idea we even had a DPP on the island. This analysis is as a direct result of numerous cold-cases, unsolved cold-blooded murders, evidence disappearing from the evidence locker room at Police Headquarters and rape cases that were thrown out of court due to poor preparation by the non-existent DPP’s Office and legal technicalities that saw cold-blooded criminals sprung free on legal technicalities. Then again, I really should not be surprised at all. The keys to open the “Registry” are still missing up till today.
The judge is on the public side. These matters has to be dealt with swiftly. DPP is either u have a case or you don’t.
This is a representation of Dominica life, private issues must be played out in the public.Two African women in state places ,whose positions have become bigger than who the really are, these colonial educated women, having the shackles removed from their limbs, have remained mentally disoriented. I personally would not have known these women, had their pictures not published, you see their faces not knowing whats in their hearts.I commented on the story earlier, asking about the input of the attorney general, who in reality is their boss, but then again, we Africans coming out of chattel slavery , have not learn to live, love, or get along with one another. The field of knowledge they espouse, is one that diminishes the human spirit, and they end up living in the HELL that they have created, HURTING OTHERS.Bob.
These people are acting like high school children. They ought to know better and behave as adults.
we need to be objective, and put the function and business of the court before personalities and egos. We all know of the frustrations of delays, postponments, adjournments and extensions experienced at the local courts! I would find it wery difficult to think that this was the first communication of concern for the process by the judge. This seems to me like an expression of exasperation by the judge. I do not think that trying to get the cases that are before the court moving, is being “DPP and judge”, unless there are cases that are being delayed for whatever reason. Someone seems would prefer not to have the short-commings at the court highlighted! Time to set aside all these puffed up chests and get on with the important stuff, the job. Remember,justice delayed, is justice denied!
This Judge is stretching the matter too far and is undermining the independence of the judiciary . The lead Counsel DPP came to do the case and she refused to listen to Miss Baptiste . That St Lucian JUDGE must show greater judicial temperament or leave this jurisdiction . Emotionalism has no place on the Bench and her conduct is unacceptable . The family of the murder victim must be in great shock and their case is weakened by the judge frustrating the attempts of DPP to prosecute. Is this justice ? No way . ONLY IN DOMINICA .
The DPP looks all fired up.
I don’t care good ladies. It takes too long in Dominica for cases to come to court. You are wasting precious time squabbling like this. Do your work and fix the system. People must get justice without delay like this and I don’t even want to mention all the cases getting rusty waiting for a judicial review that never comes. That is worse than a joke, is a tragedy.
Some authoritative figure or relevant institution has to intervene to bring an abrupt end to this squabble before it leads to a miscarriage of justice. This public scrimmage should cease forthwith for the sake of the proper dispensation of justice. Again, both Judge and the DPP should cease and desist from this juvenile behavior.
What’s up with that Judge? She really need to find out what’s happening in the DPP’s office, before she make her false accusation. Those people in that DPP office work all hours, after hours, day and night, weekends, including the DPP, I know what I am talking about. With the heavy increase of crime in DA, that office has no where close to enough staff to handle that volume increase in crime, and NO ONE is addressing that. They have limited resources and personnel, so the judge need to work with the office of DPP, because the DPP and staff has a job to do, and the judge has her job to do, and that’s not to overstep her bounds. Policy and Protocol needs to be followed, and it does not sound like the judge wants to do that. She may be blaming the wrong party, she need to look at the root of what she is seeing as a problem.
The DPP. and her staff must say it as is,
Tell the DPP and her STAFF and U that I say stop supporting all the none sense which SKERRIT is doing in D/ca
Why the DPP and her STAFF cannot bring out the case of Gun Emmanuel, why there is such a loll?
I think the Chief Justice or the Attorney General should intervene, The DPP should not be prevented from prosecuting cases, which is her remit.
Hahaha, the AG. ? That man is so ineffective and weak he could not even challenge a fly.
Ok. The DPP has proven time and again that they are very inefficient. The whole country is aware of this . Unfortunately in this instance i think the judge is abusing her power and being petty. She is clearly angry at the press release that the DPP put out. The worst type of people to hold positions of power are petty people who never hesitate to abuse their power to suit their own agenda.
Persons need to be educated on the structure of the legal system/judiciary and how it operates. The Judge is within her right .. it is her Court … to refuse to hear the DPP. If the DPP felt aggrieved with the statements by the Judge IN COURT, she had every reason to challenge her, but through the judicial system. Did she write or complain or as the Madam Chief Justice to intervene? No! She went straight to the public as if the court is an extension of the political system in Dominica. The Judge was very truthful. Only in Dominica persons have to wait years and sometimes languish in prison on remand before a Case is heard. At every appearance you have to pay for lawyer, transport etc.
The DPPs Office should be organised sufficiently so that if a Lawyer is sick or unavailable, the DPP should take conduct of the matter.. this is pure incompetence and inefficiency for the DPPs Office to request adjournment after adjournment at the Court’s expense, that of the victim etc.
It is sad to see to public Law enforcement individuals fighting over issue that can be resolve privately. I believe that if the judge feels that the DPP has a problem for speed trials there has to be a reason, therefore, the DPP should explain to the judge the issues behind the delay. In my opinion this the reason why so many murder cases a been lost by the DPP office. Therefore, I call upon both the Judge and the DPP to put their difference aside and serve the public to their best of their ability. The criminal justice have no place for this type of behavior especially in the court system.
Dr. Leroy Registe
Sometimes some people’s ego take the better of them.. I hope the DPP apologises as her actions were totally disrespectful to the Judge and the honourable and noble legal profession.