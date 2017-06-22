A very public dispute between High Court Judge Victoria Charles-Clarke and Director of public prosecutions ( DPP) Evelina Baptiste continued on Wednesday when the judge refused to hear the DPP in court.

The court was hearing a murder case when the judge told the DPP that she will not be heard.

“I will not hear you,” the judge said to Baptiste.

Charles-Clarke repeated that she will not hear the DPP, who eventually sat down.

The court matter was then taken over by one of the state attorneys from the office of the DPP.

Recently Charles-Clarke had chastised the office of the DPP for what she described as not doing “enough for the speedy prosecution of matters.”

She noted that matters at the office of the DPP were “unacceptable” since important judicial time was being wasted before matters were prosecuted and the office must put its house in order since things have gone too far.

She also said efforts must be made to improve operations at the office of the DPP.

But DPP Baptiste hit back with a press release, blasting Charles-Clarke for being “DPP and Judge and setting cases for the DPP. ”

She said the judge’s statements were “erroneous and unfortunate”.

Baptiste accused the judge of usurping the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions by setting matters for trial.

“It is the Director of Public Prosecutions, in consultation with the Judge, who is responsible for setting matters for trial,” she said.